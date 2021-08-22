LAFAYETTE — Every day before football practice, Mekhi Garner takes a moment to read the note that he has read hundreds of times before.
The note states exactly what the University of Louisiana cornerback’s goals are for the upcoming season.
“My expectation level is that I want to be the No. 1 in the conference and top five in the country,” Garner said. “That is my mindset right now.”
Garner is looking to build off his breakout 2020 season.
The 6-foot-2, 212-pound redshirt sophomore earned All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention honors after recording 27 tackles and finishing second on the team in both interceptions (3) and pass breakups (7).
It all began with his first start on the road at Georgia State.
Garner — who was starting in place of AJ Washington, who was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols — notched three tackles and a key interception in the third quarter of the 34-31 overtime victory.
The interception was the first one of his career and even got him recognized on ESPN’s NFL Countdown segment “You Got Mossed.”
Yet, it was Garner’s final game of the season — the First Responders Bowl in Dallas — that has fueled him the most this offseason.
In the 31-24 victory over UTSA, Garner missed a few tackles and gave up a 29-yard, third-quarter touchdown to Road Runner wide receiver Zakhari Franklin.
“I think that was the biggest motivation because I didn’t end the season strong,” Garner said. “I did not finish for my team in the bowl game and that put more fuel in my tank.”
Garner admits that he played with a nervous energy because so many family and friends were in attendance for the contest. The First Responders Bowl was played 20 minutes from his hometown of Mesquite, Texas.
“I think it was just me trying to make every play because I was at home,” Garner said. “Just trying to make plays for my family that was out there. I just got too overwhelmed with everything and I wasn’t locked in like I should have been.”
Not only has that game motivated Garner to work on his physical abilities — footwork, weight room, etc. — but also getting to know his new position coach, Jeff Burris.
“I had to get comfortable around him,” said Garner, who began his career at Navarro College. “He gave us a few tips, how to prepare ourselves, how to break down a receiver’s release and stuff.”
Garner also has been placing more of an emphasis on breaking down tap, which he hopes will help him accomplish those goals on his notes.
“I have been putting way more time into film and studying my own craft,” Garner said. “How can I better myself? How can I better my craft? How can I break down my opponent? Those are things that I have been working on.”