NEW ORLEANS — Michael Desormeaux received the Gatorade shower.
In his debut as Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head football coach, the former Catholic High star guided his team to a 36-21 victory over Marshall in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night.
Louisiana (13-1) looked very comfortable inside the Caesars Superdome as the Ragin' Cajuns scored on the opening drive for the sixth time this season.
Led by senior quarterback Levi Lewis, Louisiana went 81 yards on 13 plays and Lewis completed 5-of-6 passes, and rushed for 13 more. The drive was capped with a nine-yard touchdown throw from Lewis to wide receiver Kyren Lacy.
After forcing Marshall to punt, Louisiana added to its lead with another drive but had to settle with a Nate Snyder 42-yard field goal. Snyder, who had issues throughout the season, was 3-for-3 in field goal attempts on Saturday night.
Marshall (7-6) responded as star running back Rasheen Ali took a handoff, made one cut, and then outran the defense for a 63-yard touchdown. Ali led all rushers with 160 yards on 20 carries and scored all three of the Thundering Herd's touchdowns.
Marshall took the lead in the second quarter as Ali scored on a 14-yard run.
Louisiana cut Marshall's lead to 14-13 with a Snyder 25-yard field goal with 1:28 left before half. The Ragin' Cajuns defense then got a turnover as Bralen Trahan intercepted Grant Wells and returned 26 yards to the Thundering Herd 44-yard-line.
Lewis threw a 42-yard pass to Jacob Benard down the left sideline but the drive stalled in the red zone. The Ragin' Cajuns added a 24-yard field goal by Snyder.
Louisiana had a chance to extend its lead in the third quarter but the drive ended at the 12-yard line. Louisiana opted to go for it on fourth and one but Lewis' pass fell incomplete.
The Ragin' Cajuns defense stood up and former Catholic High star Trey Amos forced a fumble on third down but was unable to recover and the ball went out of bounds.
The Ragin' Cajuns offense were unable to capitalize on the turnover and were forced to punt. The Thundering Herd took advantage and put together a 13-play, 63-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run by Ali.
Louisiana reclaimed the lead for good with a eight-play, 68-yard drive which was capped with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Emani Bailey. The Ragin' Cajuns opted for two but Lewis' pass attempt was incomplete.
With a little more than eight minutes remaining in the game, Louisiana held on to a 22-21 lead.
The Ragin' Cajuns then sealed the victory with a six-play, 73-yard drive which featured Lewis finding Michael Jefferson for a 54-yard completion. A few plays later, Montrell Johnson powered his way into the end zone with a three-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and Louisiana held a 29-21 lead with four minutes to play.
Louisiana would add one more score, a two-yard touchdown run by Bailey, as the Ragin' Cajuns closed out the 36-21 victory.
Lewis was named the MVP after completing 19-of-31 passes for 270 yards and 74 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Lewis though gave the trophy to Bailey, who ended the game with 94 yards on 17 carries and two late touchdowns.
The victory was Louisiana's 13th straight of the season, which extended its own program record.