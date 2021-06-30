Cajuns baseball places 3 on All-Louisiana team including ace Cooke on first team

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team had three players selected to the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Men’s College Baseball Team.
Ragin’ Cajuns starting pitcher Connor Cooke was selected to the LSWA First Team after posting a 6-3 overall record with a 2.00 ERA during the 2020 season. Cooke had previously earned All-Sun Belt Conference first-team honors.
Matt Deggs’ program had two more players placed on the LSWA Second Team.
Ragin’ Cajuns catcher Drake Osborn earned a spot after hitting .336 with two home runs, 20 RBI. Osborn was previously selected as the SBC Newcomer of the Year and picked up the same honor from the LSWA.
Joining Osborn on the LSWA Second Team was Ragin’ Cajuns designated hitter Ben Fitzgerald who batted .301, with 12 HR, 30 RBI. Fitzgerald had previously received First-Team All-SBC honors.
In addition to Osborn, the other major award winners were Louisiana Tech’s Hunter Wells (Hitter of the Year), LSU’s Landon Marceaux (Pitcher of the Year), LSU’s Dylan Crews (Freshman of the Year), and Louisiana Tech’s Lane Burroughs (Coach of the Year).
LATE 2021 SIGNEE
Billy Napier’s team has picked up a late commitment.
Kamryn Waites out of Universal Academy in Irving, Texas officially signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns on Monday. The 6-foot-8, 372-pound offensive tackle was also a star basketball player. Waites was ranked as the No. 40 overall basketball prospect by Texas Top 100 and had a scholarship offer from Tulane.
No word yet on whether or not Waites — who will be eligible to play this upcoming season.