Cajuns are right where they want to be with 5-1 record

LAFAYETTE — With the calendar having turned to November, the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are right where they want and need to be.
UL enters Saturday’s homecoming game at Cajun Field with a 5-1 overall record, receiving votes in both major polls and are firmly in the driver’s seat in the Sun Belt Conference West Division standings.
“It’s November,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said earlier this week. “We’ve talked to our team quite a bit about the importance of being in contention, playing well enough up to this point to be relevant, and the importance here as we kind of get into SBC west play of doing our best and playing our best football.”
The Cajuns host Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (5-1, 3-1 SBC) are coming off a 44-34 road victory over Texas State. The team rolled up 614 total yards, with 282 yards on the ground, and featured a three-touchdown performance by quarterback Levi Lewis. The flip side of the coin is that the team also lost three fumbles and committed 11 penalties for 122 yards.
“I do think that we took a step forward in a lot of areas and also as individual players last week, but I also think that we took a step backward maybe in some areas,” Napier said. “We’re a work in progress, much like every team at any level of football.”
Arkansas State comes to Cajun Field with one of the conference’s better offenses. The Red Wolves are averaging 31.1 points per game and led by a pair of quarterbacks in redshirt sophomore Layne Hatcher and redshirt junior Logan Bonner.
Hatcher has thrown for 1,240 yards (third best in SBC), 11 touchdowns and two interceptions while Bonner has 1,160 passing yards (fifth best in SBC), 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Combined, the two signal callers are completing 61 percent of their passes.
“I think they are both similar players,” Napier said. “I think that’s why they both play. They both have talent. They both have experience. They both are accurate and both have a good understanding of the system.”
Arkansas State (3-4, 1-3 SBC) also has a deep and talented group of pass catchers with seven different players with more than 130 receiving yards, and a trio with at least 300 yards and multiple touchdowns.
Jonathan Adams Jr. (52 receptions, 737 yards, 8 TD) leads the way for the Red Wolves with Dahu Green (32 rec., 542 yds., 5 TD) and Brandon Bowling (29 rec., 336 yds. 4 TD) also being impact players.
“They are going to take their shots and it makes sense for them to do that,” Napier said. “They’ve got some elite players on the outside and that is going to be a big part of the chess match here.”
The Red Wolves’ offense has struggled of late.
After scoring 50 and 59 points in wins over Central Arkansas and Georgia State, Arkansas State has managed just 17 and 10 points in back-to-back defeats. Despite that, Napier believes his defense — which is giving up only 181 passing yards per game — will need to play at an elite level Saturday.
“I think our plan is to play championship caliber defense,” Napier said. “We really have high expectations and high standards of how we play defense around here regardless of who we play and when we play.”
Arkansas State’s defense is ranked as the conference’s worst, giving up an average of 488.1 yards per game and 6.3 yards per play. The team’s pass defense is ranked ninth and is giving up 309.6 yards per game. Red Wolves defensive coordinator David Duggan and defensive passing game coordinator Ed Pinkham were fired in the middle of October.
Despite that, Napier knows how important this game and weekend.
“It’s a big game against a SBC West opponent,” Napier said. “Certainly playing in front of our crowd, in front of our alumni and the people that care about this place and this homecoming weekend — we understand the pride that comes with that. I think our players are excited about the opportunity we have.”