Cajuns advance to Sun Belt women's semifinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Ragin' Cajuns have gone from the hunters to the hunted.
After spending years trying to play spoiler when it came to the Sun Belt Conference Women's Tournament, this year the University of Louisiana women's team entered this year's tournament as the top seed after winning its first SBC regular season championship.
The Ragin' Cajuns opened tournament play by leading from horn to horn in a 65-46 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars at the Pensacola Bay Center on Saturday afternoon.
"In years past we were always trying to catch up with the Little Rocks, Troys and UTAs," Ragin' Cajuns women's coach Gary Brodhead said. "Now they are looking at us and thinking to themselves 'hey, can we knock them off.' It is a little different."
UL took control from the opening tip as the Ragin' Cajuns started the game on a 9-0 run, with Brandi Williams draining a pair of three-pointers during the run. Williams would end the game with 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including going 4-of-6 from three-point range.
South Alabama finally got on the board after Devyn Lowe hit a three-pointer. That would be the only three-pointer the Ragin' Cajuns gave up in the first half.
After building up a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, the Ragin' Cajuns continued to frustrate the Jaguars, who were short-handed and played only seven players, with a solid defensive effort.
South Alabama shot 25.9 percent from the field in the first half and trailed UL 33-18 at halftime.
"We've been doing a pretty good job of keeping people in the 50's," Brodhead said. "Before the game we look at their average score and try to keep it 10 points under that. I thought we did set the tone early on."
The Ragin' Cajuns kept their foot on the gas in the second half, and got production from the bench as Jomyra Mathis came off the bench to lead the team with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds.
"I thought she was very aggressive," Brodhead said. "We talked about being aggressive and getting into the lane a lot. I thought she handled the ball well. Her jump shot was there and her penetration created a lot of problems for South Alabama."
UL will now turn its attention to a semifinal game against Little Rock. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m.
Brodhead was pleased with how his veteran team handled the pressure on Saturday, and he is confident heading into Sunday.
"I am glad we have the experience we have," Brodhead said. "I don't think the kids feel any pressure. It is good to see that they can handle it."