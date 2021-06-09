LAFAYETTE — The transfers keep coming to Lafayette.
Former Creighton and Memphis guard Antwann Jones announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to play for the University of Louisiana men’s basketball team. Jones becomes the fourth NCAA Division I player to transfer into the Ragin’ Cajuns program this offseason.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Jones appeared in 30 games for the Blue Jays last season while averaging 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Jones, a prep star at Oak Ridge High in Orlando, Florida, began his collegiate career playing for Memphis. Jones averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 35 contests for the Tigers during the 2018-19 season.
Jones is just the latest transfer to commit to Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin’s program.
Jones joins former Lafayette Christian star and St. John’s three-year letterman Greg Williams Jr., former Lafayette High star and San Jose State guard Jalen Dalcourt, and Arizona forward Jordan Brown as players that have transferred to Lafayette.
Marlin’s program has also had four players depart the program through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Former Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and starting guard Mylik Wilson (Texas Tech); guard Devin Butts (who arrived at UL from Mississippi State); forward Jacobi Gordon (who arrived from Cal) and backup post player Chris Spenkuch.
Russell, Akwuba Honored
The Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team placed two players on the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Men’s College Basketball Team.
UL senior guard Cedric Russell and junior forward-center Theo Akwuba were selected to the 18-member squad.
Russell, a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree, averaged 17.2 points per game to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring while also being selected as a Lou Henson All-American by CollegeInsider.com.
Akwuba, the SBC Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in his first season playing for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Akwuba was also selected as LSWA Newcomer of the Year.
Bryan Named All-American
Ragin’ Cajuns Softball senior outfielder Ciara Bryan was selected Tuesday to the 2021 Softball America NCAA Division I All-American Team.
Bryan earned Second Team All-American honors, receiving the first All-American accolade of her collegiate career. The Ragin’ Cajuns star was one of only 48 total student-athletes across the entire NCAA Division I Softball ranks (301 teams) chosen for the honor.
Bryan, the SBC Player and Newcomer of the Year, finished the season with 87 base hits which stands to rank No. 3 in the NCAA national statistical rankings and is the program’s first 80-hit campaign since 2012, when Katie Smith recorded 88 hits.