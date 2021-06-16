Cajun Field to get facelift thanks to gift from OLOL

LAFAYETTE — The home for Ragin’ Cajuns football is getting a much needed facelift, and the procedure is being performed or funded rather by a hospital.
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday afternoon its commitment to give $15 million over the next 15 years to Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics — which is the largest philanthropic gift in University of Louisiana athletics history.
That $15 million gift will go to renovating Cajun Field — the first such extensive renovation project since the facility opened in 1971.
With that gift, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center — which has been a supporter of the university since 1987 — has officially secured the naming rights for the home of Ragin’ Cajuns football. Once the project is completed, the facility will be renamed Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.
“This transformational gift from Our Lady of Lourdes will play a pivotal role in the future of our campus community and Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics,” Ragin’ Cajuns Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “Our Lady of Lourdes is one of the most vital organizations in Lafayette, as well as across Acadiana, and we are extremely grateful to join in this partnership to create a first-class game day experience for Cajun Nation and our student-athletes.”
The renovation project will feature the construction of a new west tower which will have premium suites, a luxurious club level and club seats, loge boxes, and press box.
The new premium suites will include indoor private seating as well as available outdoor seating for suite holders and guests. Other amenities include access to the climate-controlled club area, premium catered food and beverages, a cash bar with top-shelf alcohol, the ability to add additional food and drink, and a suite attendant to assist with game day needs.
Loge boxes meanwhile will feature private outdoor seating and come with access to premium parking. Club seats will be assigned outdoor seating with high-quality chairs with armrests and cup holders.
The club area will also serve as a dining facility for more than 400 student-athletes each school year.
“Our long history of alignment with the University continues to evolve because our organizations share a collective vision towards a bright future for the Acadiana community we both serve,” Acadiana Region of Our Lady of Lourdes Market Director Dr. Kathy Healy-Collier said. “Our partnership energizes all of our constituents, whether that’s community service, economic investment or personal health. We’re elevating Acadiana’s regional profile, attracting new students and businesses and showcasing the Ragin’ Cajun spirit. I call that a prescription for championship health.”
Additional plans for the Cajun Field renovation are set to include a new video board, lights, sound system, renovated west side seating, new east side façade and operational and office spaces for Department of Athletics staff.
“We are extremely excited about Our Lady of Lourdes’ level of commitment to this project,’’ fourth-year Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “This investment is a crucial part of the overall process of building our football program from both a recruiting and developmental standpoint. Our Lady of Lourdes is truly a member of the Ragin’ Cajuns Football family, and we are thrilled to continue forward with them as a close partner.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns open the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.