Elizabeth Byrd won Week 7 of the Grid Quiz contest in a tiebreaker with Larry Escagne and Ricky Pontiff after each had 13 correct picks in 15 games.
Five games on the Grid Quiz schedule were canceled because of COVID-19.
Johnny Wormser, Perry Templeton, Dana Viator, James Roy, Don Gauthreaux, Matt Roy, Barry Gudenrath, John Williams, Travis Matin, Natalie Broussard, Mark Pharr, Evan Hebert, Stephanie Desormeaux and Jon Segura each had 12 correct.
Mike Clement is the overall leader through seven weeks with 88 correct out of 123 possible picks. Natalie Broussard has 87, while John Williams, Lynn Hebert and Stephanie Derouen have 86 each.
Donald Segura, Barry Gudenrath, Ken Boudreaux, David Perez and Larry Escagne are close behind with 85 each.
One hundred one people played for the week and 107 have played at least once.