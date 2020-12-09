Butts helps Cajuns beat LSUA with hot shooting from outside

LAFAYETTE — Devin Butts could feel himself getting into a rhythm during warmups.
The more the University of Louisiana redshirt freshman shot the ball, the larger the rim started to appear to Butts.
“The rims just got real big,” said Butts of how he started to feel during warmups. “It carried over into the game.”
Butts carried that momentum into Tuesday night’s contest against LSUA as he scored 18 points, with 16 of those coming in the first half, and shot 7-of-12 from the field in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 90-75 victory over the Generals.
UL’s longtime coach Bob Marlin had known for some time that the Mississippi State transfer could light it up.
“That’s one of the strengths that he has,” Marlin said. “He was able to shoot the ball very well in high school and on the AAU circuit. Once he became available, we were looking for a bigger wing that could shoot. I was pleased with what he did on the floor today.”
UL (3-1) raced out to a 6-0 lead with a pair of three-pointers by Mylik Wilson and Dou Geuye. LSUA (7-3) got on the board with a floater by Jalen Perkins but the Cajuns responded with Cedric Russell driving to the basket and laying the ball softly off the glass for a two-point bucket.
LSUA made it a three-point game after Casey Smith hit a three-pointer to cut the lead down to 8-5. UL would begin to pull away and by the time Butts drained a three-pointer with 10:19 left, the Ragin’ Cajuns had extended its lead 30-14.
UL closed out the final 2:22 of the first half with a 13-5 run, punctuated by a Mylik Wilson dunk with 14 seconds left. At the break, the Ragin’ Cajuns led 51-35 and cruised to a 15-point win in the second half.
In addition to the hot shooting by Butts, the Ragin’ Cajuns were dominant crashing the boards on Tuesday as the team pulled down 67 rebounds compared to only 35 by the Generals. The Cajuns had three players record at least 10 rebounds.
“Crucial,” Russell said of the Cajuns’ rebounding. “Coach always emphasizes if you want to win then you have to rebound. He has been emphasizing that since July.”
Leading the way on the glass was Gueye who had a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with his 15 points.
“He is a guy that can move,” Marlin said of Gueye. “He’s good at catching in the paint, playing on two feet and slowing down a little bit. He was able to do that and get into a nice rhythm tonight.”
As good as the Ragin’ Cajuns were on the glass, Marlin still sees room for improvement when it comes to turnovers. The Ragin’ Cajuns committed 18 of them on Tuesday night.
“We can’t throw the ball through people,” said Marlin, who’s team returns to action Saturday against Louisiana Tech. “We try to make the home run play too often instead of making a solid basketball play. Just need to make the simple play.”