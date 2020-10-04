BREAUX BRIDGE — Mandrel Butler’s future is at cornerback, but he’s doing just fine at tailback right now.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior rushed for 145 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns for St. Martinville Senior High School, which defeated parish rival Breaux Bridge 26-14 on Friday.
Butler scored on runs covering 1 and 56 yards for the Tigers, who outrushed Breaux Bridge 258 to 83 yards.
“Mandrel has really become a man,” said junior quarterback Tanner Harrison, who scored the first touchdown of the game on a 40-yard sprint around the left side on fourth-and-six early in the first quarter.
Harrison added 108 yards rushing on 15 attempts. The junior completed 5-of-12 passes for 52 yards with an interception.
“I thought Tanner played solid,” SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen said. “I know he threw an interception, but he was going after the big play.
“And I was getting greedy. I should have kept mixing it up and doing what I was doing, so I take the blame for that one. I got greedy and put him in some bad situations.”
After Butler’s one-yard plunge put SMSH (1-0) up 13-0, he coughed up a fumble on a second-quarter punt return that was scooped up and returned for a 28-yard touchdown by Breaux Bridge’s Cole Fuselier.
“It was my first year playing punt return,” Butler said. “I was a little nervous and tried to do too much. I should have just caught it and gone up the field.”
Butler’s effort in the defensive secondary help thwart Breaux Bridge’s passing game. St. Martinville limited the host team to 12-of-27 passing for 145 yards with two interceptions.
“Mandrel has been working hard,” DeRouen said. “He’s a workout fiend. We hope he can get in better shape because he cramped up a little bit and that hampered us on defense.”
Lakavon Jones and Dayton Facheaux each intercepted a pass for SMSH.
“He’s a quiet storm that’s been doing a good job,” DeRouen said of Jones. “That interception was huge because they were about to make it a one-score game. It was huge.”
In his debut as SMSH offensive coordinator, Donald Fusilier saw his group produce 310 total yards on 54 plays.
“We have some young guys in certain spots and eventually they’re going to learn how to win,” Fusilier said. “But I was happy. Mandrel has done a lot of strength and conditioning in the offseason. The way he pulled away from that guy on the 56-yard run was pretty impressive.
“(Freshmen) Cullen Charles and Steven Blanco are going to be national recruits,” Fusilier said. “Those are going to be two big-time recruits.”
Charles caught three passes for 34 yards and Blanco scored on a five-yard run when he fumbled the ball near the goal-line and recovered it as he reached the end zone.
“I thought the little freshman, Steven Blanco, ran it well at times,” DeRouen said of the 5-10, 200-pounder. “He put the ball on the ground, but he went after it and got it. He gained some good, tough yards.”
St. Martinville led by as much as 26-6 but Breaux Bridge kept clawing back into contention.
“At one time we thought we were going to blow it open, but we knew they were going to fight because they’re a rival,” DeRouen said. “I was displeased that our kids didn’t have that killer instinct.
“But we’re happy to win. It’s a feather in our cap. At times we ran the ball well and that’s what I really enjoyed. I thought, defensively, we stopped the run when we needed to. I just want us to be a little more consistent, and I was displeased with the penalties.”