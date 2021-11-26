ST. MARTINVILLE — Mandrel Butler is a month older than his cousin, Quinton Butler, but both of the St. Martinville Senior High defensive standouts call each other “Lil Cousin.”
Although Quinton (6 feet tall, 265 lbs.) is easily the larger of the two, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Mandrel usually calls the shots when the two seniors train together.
“Mandrel is a workout warrior,” Quinton said. “While I’m dying, he’s fiending for more.”
During the months that COVID-19 closed gyms, the Butlers devised their own workout regimen.
“That’s how much we love it,” Quinton said of the training sessions. “We found old tires and put them on a big, thick pipe and bench press, power clean and deadlift with it.”
Those workouts have paid off for the SMSH football team, which is 10-2 and seeded No. 3 heading into today’s Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game vs. No. 6 Lutcher (9-1).
Quinton has 52 solo tackles, 16 sacks, 16 additional tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection. Mandrel has 50 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five interceptions and two pick-sixes.
Quinton is a natural defensive tackle with the athletic ability to play end, which he does well for the Tigers.
“I love that playing end allows me to get to the ball faster,” he said. “I also love that it allows me to help my team.
“If I was in the middle — with me being so dominant — it would allow teams to figure out how to double and triple team me. Playing at the edge, I’m able to win a lot of one-on-one battles to help my team with big stops.”
To put it simply, Quinton loves playing football.
“I love playing against the run because you get down and dirty, but I also love rushing the passer because I can get to the quarterback with a sack,” he said. “That’s where the money is made.”
“Quinton has a motor,” SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen said. “He’s hard to block. He’s like a smaller (NFL defensive lineman) Aaron Donald-type with his good moves.
“He’s really quick. He also brings his A-game in practice every day. The younger kids emulate that, and that’s the reason we’re a better group up front.”
Mandrel is so versatile that he doesn’t have a specified position. He’s apt to line up anywhere on the field from the back end of the secondary to the line of scrimmage.
Although Mandrel hasn’t had to play running back this year, he averaged 12.12 yards per carry as a junior for a team that reached the quarterfinals.
“If a team has a really good receiver, we’ll put him on that,” DeRouen said. “If they have a good outside running game, we’ll put him out there.
“We move him all over the place. We can’t describe his position because we put him at different spots. He’s just a football player who is having an MVP-type season in every facet of the game. Anything you can ask for, he’ll do that.”
Mandrel, who holds a scholarship offer from Southern University, said the seniors held a meeting before the season to discuss the path to a state championship, which would be the program’s first since 1984.
“We came up with a plan to put the city on the map,” he said. “We’ve kept fighting and fighting. Our goal was to go undefeated. That didn’t happen, but we didn’t give up. We kept playing. We’re on a roll right now. We just have to stay focused.”