With prep baseball and softball getting warmed up, another spring sport was in high gear Monday as Loreauville played host to Acadiana High at Cajun Bowl.
And two winter sports, boys’ and girls’ soccer were winding down Monday evening as New Iberia Senior High played host Carencro in boys soccer while Catholic High played its regular season finale at home against Sulphur in girls’ soccer.
In bowling, Loreauville improved to 3-1 on the season with as the Tigers knocked down 2,283 pins to Acadiana’s 2,079.
For Loreauville, Maddie Freyou led the way with a score of 159 with Logan Girouard right behind with 158 and Connor Ransonet not far behind with 155. Freyou had the high series in three games bowled with a total of 419.
In girls soccer, Anna Broussard had two goals and an assist as Catholic High beat Sulphur 3--1.
Tyler Lissard had a goal and Emma Broussard added two assists for the Lady Panthers, who now wait to see where they will go into the Division III playoffs when the brackets are announced today.
And in boys soccer, NISH claimed a 4-0 win over the Bear to improve to 6-10-5 on the season as the Jackets close out the regular season tonight at home against H.L. Bourgeois.
Basketball and boys’ soccer will take the main stage tonight as the prep boys soccer season wraps up tonight and the boys’ and girls’ hoops season will not be far behind.