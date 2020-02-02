Buster’s bombs lead Lamar past McNeese State in SLC battle

LAKE CHARLES — After streaking back into title talk, McNeese ran into somebody who was even hotter Saturday afternoon.
Davion Buster put on a long-range shooting display that lifted Lamar to a 96-91 win over the Cowboys before an announced sellout crowd of 4,134 at the HP&P arena.
The loss snapped McNeese’s seven-game winning streak and cost the Cowboys a chance to move into a three-way tie for second place in the Southland Conference.
McNeese fell to 7-4 in the league and 12-10 overall. Lamar improved to 5-6 and 11-11 overall after beating the Cowboys for the sixth time in their last seven meetings.
Early foul troubles and Buster’s deluge of treys put the Cowboys in a hole early that they could never climb out from, Buster blistered the nets for 26 of his arena-record 39 points in the first half alone.
Buster, a 6-foot sophomore, tied a conference record with 11 3-pointer shots on 18 attempts.
“I just got open and kept shooting,” said Buster. “It was nice to get off to that hot of a start.”
McNeese looked like a team that was coming off a long, tough overtime win on Wednesday while Lamar was enjoying time off having last played a week earlier.
“We were fresh,” said Buster. “That’s why we tried to attack them. We knew they had a tough game earlier this week.”
No excuses from McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer.
“They were the better team tonight,” Schroyer said.
“We weren’t as intense as we usually are. We were just out of sync, especially defensively.
“That’s my fault. I didn’t prepare us well enough. We scored 91 points and lost. I’m embarrassed we gave up 96 points at home.”
Over the past three games (all at home) McNeese has given up an average of just over 86 points per outing.
He did give credit to Buster and the Cardinals.
“They played a great game and took it right to us,” Schroyer said. “And Buster, he was phenomenal. He had a great night.”
Sha’markus Kennedy and Dru Kuxhausen each had limited touches in the first half for McNeese thanks to early foul trouble. While they did finish with 19 and 10 respectively, they were not the big impact early as McNeese fell behind by double digits in the first half.
“That hurt our game because we lost our rhythm and our flow,” said Schroyer.
McNeese was down by as many as 16 with 7:54 left when Buster made his 10th 3-pointer. But the Cowboys rallied behind A.J. Lawson, who finished with a team-high 25 points.
They even closed to within a possession at 94-91 with 8.6 seconds left after a pair of Kennedy free throws.
But Buster ended all hopes with two free throws two seconds later.
“We played hard and we didn’t quit, but we played losing basketball tonight,” said Schroyer.
Freshman Anderson Kopp finished with 19 points and T.J. Atwood added 17 for Lamar, as the Cardinals led for the final 39:11 of the game.
“We have to regroup,” said Schroyer.
“This league is grind. We have to learn from this and move on to the next.”