CATAHOULA — Danny Bulliard, in particular, his brother and their friends live and breathe to hunt doves and hear the sweet, melodic sound of “rolling thunder.”
That’s what Bulliard calls the crump of a shotgun blast from across a field, then echoes when it bounces off trees in the distance. The better the dove hunting is, the more rolling thunder there is, inevitably, as he and six other dove hunters proved Oct. 17.
Frankly, the 72-year-old all-around outdoorsman from St. Martinville is more passionate (if that’s humanly possible) about duck hunting, or hauling in sac-a-lait after sac-a-lait, or bass fishing, than dove hunting. The same could be said, for sure, about his brother, Jimmy Bulliard, and his long-time friend, Carroll Delahoussaye, both of St. Martinville.
“It’s not serious. It’s supposed to be action all the time. I don’t care if I kill them or not. I miss so much,” Bulliard said as he stood near the tailgate of his pickup truck, jury-rigging a broken wire in the battery case of a MOJO Outdoors Voodoo Dove decoy.
It’s serious enough to have family and friends meet on the Bulliard family property in rural St. Martin Parish for the second split opener for the South Zone in Louisiana. The North Zone’s ardent dove hunters had their big day when the dove hunting season opened Sept. 5. Southern Louisiana dove hunters could care less about the first split because, among other things, conditions just aren’t right down here yet.
The social part of the North Zone experience, as grand as it is, can’t hold a candle to the barbecue lunch prepared that day at the Bulliards’ camp near Catahoula. Delicious pork chops and chicken wings with specially prepared baked beans continually disappeared from the pots and pans as the Bulliards, Delahoussaye, Tom Bulliard, Nolan “Boo” Champagne, Luke “Lukie” Barras and Craig Bourque, all of St. Martinville, dug in and kept an eye on the time. While they ate, they talked mostly about college football while watching South Carolina handle Auburn. And about the upcoming dove hunt.
“We’re hunting just one (250-acre) field today. We’ve got seven blinds in that field, all about 200 yards apart,” Bulliard, Cajun Chef LLC plant manager, said while eating the pregame meal, so to speak.
At least the rest of the hunting party let him hunt this time. Delahoussaye, 70, told a story that still makes his fishing and hunting buddy squirm.
The retired head football coach/athletic director at St. Martinville Senior High was reminded of the incident when Tom Bulliard, the Bulliards’ cousin, finished eating, laid on the couch and started sawing logs under his cap. Delahoussaye pointed it out and recalled one opening day so many years ago.
“One day the birds started flying. Danny was sleeping there. He was snoring so loud. We left. By the time he got out there, we had our limit,” he said, noting his friend was hopping mad.
He motioned to Danny Bulliard at the table and said, smiling mischievously, “Come take a nap. We’ll wake you up.”
Bulliard, to this day somewhat perturbed, said, with no hint of a smile, “Yeah.”
Their first dove hunt of 2020 got underway at 2:30 p.m. The dove hunters drove pickup trucks near the dove blinds to unload shotguns and other necessary equipment, then parked them far away.
As was discussed several times later, the field is full of bird-eye and goat weed, all natural, native plants, Bulliard said. It’s in a flyway of sorts and the doves are attracted to the buffet growing in the field like a magnet.
Mostly, doves covet the bird-eye, which Bulliard leaned over to single out before holding up the three berry-like seeds. He took a moment to talk about the plant while setting up decoys near the dove blind.
“This is what they’re coming in here for — bird-eye. There’s three in each pod,” he said.
After the dove hunt, Bourque, who had the afternoon’s lone limit of 15, said, “They come for that like crack cocaine. It might be.”
Bourque, 52, is Cajun Chef’s maintenance supervisor. Jimmy Bulliard, he said, started taking him hunting and fishing when he was 15.
“I come every year” to the second split dove hunt opener. He paid tribute to the 85-year-old patriarch’s marksmanship.
“He can shoot. If I had a dollar for every dove or duck he killed in his life, I wouldn’t have to work,” Bourque said with a chuckle.
Bourque apparently had a good teacher in Jimmy Bulliard, Cajun Chef president. Bourque shot about 20 times on his way to gunning down his limit of doves.
“When they came in, they were coming in in 5(s) or 6(s),” Bourque said. “I pulled a triple one time. They came in and I dropped three of four.”
Danny Bulliard and his retriever, Cos, settled in his dove blind after he set up a spinning MOJO and six dove decoys.
Cos, four years old, was eager to hunt – er, retrieve — doves. The black lab, who also loves to eat ice and fetch ducks, knew what was coming.
“Oh, he’s tooooo hepped up,” Bulliard said, adding Barras’ retriever in a dove blind a few hundred yards away has qualified for several times national field trials.
“He’s got a very good dog,” he said.
While in the midst of some shooting a few hours later, he said, “It’s boring for about half an hour, then for about 10 minutes it’s full bore. At least we’re shooting. They’re shooting more back there.”
One of the first doves he knocked down passed left to right of his concealment. He stood up and fired. He returned with Cos. And the recently shot dove was transferred from retriever to owner at the dove blind.
“Dead as a doornail. If you don’t have a dog, you’d better learn how to mark,” he said.
He had his opportunities and so did the others on a balmy, breezy October day.
“They come in waves, I don’t know, they’re hardly ever continuous. They’ll fly for 10, 15 minutes, (rest) then come back,” Bulliard said.
He was self-deprecating, poking fun at his own misses. He shot 19 of the 25 Winchester SuperX 12-gauge 2 ¾-inch shotgun shells from the box in his 17-year-old Baretta shotgun.
After one particular sequence of misses at four doves, he turned around and said, “Nope.”
He looked at Cos, who realized he wouldn’t be needed.
“He (Cos) says, ‘That sucker can’t shoot.’ I missed so far those birds didn’t even know I shot at them,” he said with a soft laugh.
“Sometimes you think they won’t come your way. The next thing you know, they’re in your face,” he said.
When the hunting party of seven returned to the camp between 5-6 p.m., the dove harvest was counted at 66. Bourque led the way with 15, Tom Bulliard and Jimmy Bulliard combined with 14, Champagne with 12, Delahoussaye with 11, Barras with eight and Danny Bulliard with six. The rolling thunder was silent, until the next time.
The South Zone’s second split ends Nov. 29. The South Zone’s third split is from Dec. 19-Jan. 21.