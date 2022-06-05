RUSTON – Louisiana Tech Golf head coach Matt Terry announced Wednesday the addition of Thomas Henson to the 2022-23 roster.
Henson, a native of Hermann, Missouri, spent the past two seasons at the University of Central Missouri where he was a two-time First Team All-MIAA (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) selection as well as a two-time All-Central Region Team member.
"We are excited to add a player with Thomas' experience to our program," said Terry. "He is a high character young man who will make an immediate impact."
The right-hander played in all 34 rounds for the nationally ranked Mules as a sophomore during the 2021-22 season, averaging 72.74 per round. He posted three top-10 finishes, including a season-best third place finish at The Tulsa Cup where he carded -8 (208) for the tournament with a low round score of 65 (-7).
He helped UCM, who was ranked as high as No. 9 in the country, match its best finish in program history by reaching the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship. Henson tied for 24th by shooting +9 (75-73-77) to help the Mules win the stroke play tournament and advance to match play where they defeated No. 2-ranked Arkansas State before falling to eventual champion Oklahoma Christian.
As a freshman, he was named MIAA Freshman of the Year as well as GCAA All-American Team honor mention after playing in all 39 rounds and shot an average score of 72.54.
In his first collegiate tournament, he tied for third place at the NSU Golf Classic by shooting -8 (208). His first collegiate victory came at the NSIC Preview Invitational where he shot +1 (143) in the two-round tournament. His low round of the season came at the NCAA Central Regional Championship when he fired a 64 (-7) in the second round.
Henson is also a two-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll recipient.
He was a First Team All-Conference honoree at Hermann High School. As a senior in 2019, he was named Conference Player of the Year and reached No. 1 in the state per Rolex American Junior Golf rankings. He represented Missouri in the 2019 Southern Cup and was a member of the 2A championship team.
