LAFAYETTE — Jordan Brown is following in his father’s Ragin’ Cajun footsteps.
The former McDonald’s All-American and reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year has officially transferred to the University of Louisiana — to play for the same program his father Dion starred for from 1980-84.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jordan into the Ragin’ Cajuns family,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. “Jordan will add instant value to our organization. Not only is he a talented basketball player, but a high character individual.”
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward played last season at Arizona where he was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats in 26 games.
Prior to playing at Arizona, Brown began his collegiate career at Nevada (2018-19) where he was selected as the Mountain West Preseason Freshman of the Year. Brown was a consensus five-star recruit at Prolific Prep in California when he averaged 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds. Brown also competed with USA Basketball, winning a pair of gold medals, beginning with the U16 FIBA Americas team and U17 World Championship teams.
“Jordan will join a talented team and bring many different tools to the table,” Marlin said. “His size and athleticism will be a factor on the glass, protecting the rim, and in the paint. Jordan’s game stretches to the perimeter as well and we look forward to using his skill all over the court.”
Brown’s father was an All-Southland Conference honoree for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring more than 1,400 points and grabbing more than 900 rebounds in his four-year career. The older Brown was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
Brown wasn’t the only Division I transfer to join the Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday.
Former Lafayette High star Jalen Dalcourt joins the team after spending last season playing at San Jose State. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard appeared in 15 games for the Spartans while averaging 9.6 points per game, shooting 36.2 percent from the floor and 35.4 from 3-point range.
“Jalen is a Lafayette native who will take pride wearing the Ragin’ Cajuns uniform,” Marlin said. “He is a competitive and skilled guard who brings a wealth of experience to our program. We are excited to have him and his family in the Ragin’ Cajuns program.”
Prior to San Jose State, Dalcourt played at two different community colleges.
In one season at Iowa Western Community College, Dalcourt averaged 10.6 points in 2019-20, and then averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game at Tallahassee Community College.
With the addition of Brown and Dalcourt, the Ragin’ Cajuns now have three Division I transfers added to the roster for the upcoming season. Former St. John’s starter and Lafayette native Greg Williams Jr. transferred to play for Marlin back in April.