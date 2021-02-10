Broussard scores 100th career goal for CHS girls

With several scoring options on the team, Anna Broussard wasn’t called upon to score much as a middle school player on the Catholic High School girls’ varsity soccer team.
But as Broussard became more of a scoring option for the Panthers in high school, she’s shown the ability to do so at an increasingly fast pace.
Broussard, a junior, scored her 100th career goal recently in a district game against ESA, becoming one of a handful of players in program history to reach that mark.
“We had really, really good upperclassmen that were able to score those goals and I was just kind of sitting back and able to watch them play in middle school, but now I’m scoring a lot more goals and I’m a lot more involved,” she said Monday as the team prepared for its playoff game Tuesday against Pope John Paul II. “It’s really fun. It was super rewarding to be able to score that 100th goal.”
Broussard said that growing and getting more experience have helped her score more. She also said that without the upperclassmen to guide her as a younger player, she wouldn’t have been able to score those goals.
“It was really, really exciting,” she said of her 100th goal. “I didn’t think that I would ever score 100 goals.”
Broussard had 12 goals total through eighth grade, then began to score more as a freshman and had 36 goals and 30 assists as a sophomore. In addition to the goals she’s scored, Broussard has close to 65 career assists.
CHS head coach Miles Guy noted the rarity of scoring that many goals because at top programs, players may not get much time on the field as freshmen or even sophomores. Even scoring 30 goals as a junior and senior would leave one 40 goals shy of 100.
“So for her to be so young and contribute so early, and to continue to be that consistent every year, it’s a huge deal,” Guy said. “I haven’t seen many players reach that level.”
Assistant coach Brian Evans had realized during the season that Broussard was approaching the milestone, and researched to find out she was getting very close to the mark.
“Before we played Ascension (Episcopal), Coach Brian had pulled me aside and said I was at my 99th goal, and we played ESA the next game and that was my 100th goal,” she said.
“It was very, very exciting,” Guy said. “She’s always scored a ton of goals since I’ve been here.”
Guy said the coaches were prepared for her to reach that goal, and wanted to mark the occasion if she did indeed score against ESA after going into the game with 99 goals.
“We knew she was going to reach it, but we had everything set up that night just in case it was that night, and it was, so it was very, very special,” Guy said. “But she’s worked very, very hard her whole high school career, even when she was in seventh and eighth grade.”
Tyler Lissard did much of the scoring for CHS the previous two seasons, the coach said, so coming into this year that role fell to Broussard.
“She competes very, very hard in practice,” Guy said. “In the game, she definitely wants to get the goals. She understands it helps the team a lot.
“Anna’s always been highly involved in the goals and helping provide goals for a lot of players too. That’s just kind of naturally who she is as a player. She wants to contribute a lot. She wants to be a leader out there.”
Broussard said the team is focused on the playoffs now. Seeded sixth in the Louisiana High School Ahletic Association Division IV playoffs, CHS had a first-round bye and played No. 11 seed PJP Tuesday evening. No. 3 seed Ouachita Christian is next in the quarterfinals and No. 2 seed Houma Christian is the likely semifinal opponent should the Panthers advance that far.
“I know a lot of teams in our division haven’t played that many games,” Broussard said. “And we’ve had a lot of games under our belt against good teams, high-quality opponents that are in bigger divisions than we are, so I think that really helped prepare us for the playoffs this year.”
Even with the challenges of getting a full season in with COVID-19 hanging over everything, CHS was able to get in a dozen games against Division I teams and a similar number against Division II through IV teams.
“Most of those teams are going to the playoffs, so we played some real top competition this year,” Guy said. “It’s really prepared us. It’s been really tough. We haven’t won every single game, obviously, and didn’t really expect to, but we understood the competition level would set the bar for our girls mentally, going into district and heading on to (the postseason). I think we’re clicking at the right time. I think we’re battle-tested.”