The last time Anna Broussard played against Opelousas Catholic two weeks ago during the regular season, the CHS freshman ended up with a concussion as a memento of a 7-0 Catholic High win against the Lady Vikings.
In the first-round playoff rematch Thursday night, Broussard had a little more memorable performance as she scored four goals, what’s known in soccer terms as a haul, as the No. 10 seed Lady Panthers blew past OCHS 8-0 in a game called by mercy rule in the 66th minute.
“That was the first time I’ve done that on the soccer field here,” said Broussard as the Lady Panthers advance to play No. 7 seed Christ Episcopal School in the second round. “It was definitely a team effort.
“It takes us a while to break down a team like this and we knew that we had a lot on the line in the playoffs and we’ve definitely seen this team before. Even though we played them you never know what your going to see from them in the playoffs.”
It may not have mattered in the end as the Lady Panthers took care of business with four goals in the first half and four more in the second to improve to 13-10-1 while OC ended its season 9-10-1.
In addition to Broussard’s big night, Ashlyn Broussard had two goals and one goal each from Layne Boudreaux and Tyler Lissard for CHS.
“I really couldn’t tell how I scored the goals,” said Broussard. “There were just set up well by the team.”
“It was a good performance,” said CHS coach Stefan Norris. “Obviously we were familiar with the opponent being in the same district and having played them two weeks ago.
“But like I tell the girls, playoffs are a different story and they came out with a little bit of added motivation and they gave us a bit of resistence early on. The girls stayed patient and broke them down and the girls continued to do what they wanted to do and played our game plan and ultimately getting a comfortable win.”
With the win, the Lady Panthers head to Covington to face the Lady Wildcats, a Class C school that plays soccer in Division IV and is the seventh seed in the playoffs.
“It’s a team that I’ve never seen play before, “said Norris. “It’s a team that has been on the rise the last couple of years and that has really put it together this year and had a great record.”
Norris added that the coaching staff will do what they can to get some film and scouting reports on Christ Episcopal before the game, which must be played by Wednesday.
The winner of the second round game will most likely face No. 2 seed ESA, which plays the winner of the first round game between Patrick Taylor and Episcopal High of Baton Rouge, in the quarterfinals.
But as for Thursday’s win, Catholic High last home game of the season, it was all about sending the seniors out with a home victory, according the hero of the game.
“That’s who we did it for,” said Broussard. “Knowing that this could be their last game at the home field that they have known for so long.”
In other playoff soccer games set for today and Saturday, the Erath Lady Bobcats take on Ursuline Academy today at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Division III playoffs while on Saturday in the first round of the Division III boys playoff, St. Martinville Senior High will take on New Orleans Military and Martime Academy at Noon.