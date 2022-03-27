Senior attacker Anna Broussard of Catholic High (5) was chosen as the Most Valuable Player on The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Girls Soccer team after helping CHS finish 21-3-1 and earn the No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs. Broussard finished with 60 goals and 24 assists.
Teche Area girls’ soccer finished another great season in February, with multiple teams finishing the regular season with winning records and having success in the postseason.
Catholic High led the area in both wins and power rating, finishing the season with a 21-3-1 record and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Division IV. After a first round bye and a second round win over Dunham, the Lady Panthers fell to Louise McGehee. Senior striker Anna Broussard was chosen as the Most Valuable Player on The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Girls’ Soccer Team after scoring 60 goals and assisting on 24 in her final season with the Lady Panthers.
New Iberia Senior High found success under new head coach Wayland Bourque, who guided the Lady Jackets to a 13-7-1 season. With a strong group of freshman players coming in to complement NISH’s junior class, the Lady Jackets will be looking to improve upon their district record and playoff performance next season. Bourque was chosen as the Coach of the Year for the Best of the Teche team.
Highland Baptist turned to superstar striker Madison Champagne to finish the season with an 11-5-1 record. Champagne, combined with an excellent defensive unit, clinched a district championship and yet another playoff appearance for the young program.
Here is The Daily Iberian’s 2021-22 Best of the Teche Girls’ Soccer Team: