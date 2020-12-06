Broncos use big plays to race past Yellow Jackets

ZACHARY — New Iberia football coach Curt Ware wanted to acknowledge his 22-member senior class for a job well done.
Ware’s ability to turn around the Yellow Jackets program — which included Friday’s 34-7 loss to third-seeded Zachary in the regional round of the Class 5A state playoffs — was attributed to that group’s willingness to embrace a philosophical change two years ago.
Not only did New Iberia (7-3) experience a five-win improvement this season, the Yellow Jackets tasted postseason success for the first time in seven years and stood toe-to-toe with state power Zachary until the Broncos unleashed their big-play arsenal in the second half to reach the program’s eighth consecutive state quarterfinal.
“At the end of the day it was totally different football from what coach (Rick) Hutson was doing with the spread and they were throwing the ball,” Ware said. “It’s a different style of football altogether. To be able to do it in the second year, that’s a tribute to those seniors. Usually you don’t get it turned around quite that quick. I’m definitely proud of that group.”
New Iberia’s special teams kept the game scoreless with a blocked field goal from Marcus Shaw at the six-minute mark of the first quarter followed by Nylon Phillips’ fumble recovery near the end of the opening quarter.
The Jackets put together a methodical 9-play, 47-yard drive that consumed four minutes off the clock with Alvin George III capping the march with a 1-yard TD at the 8:17 mark of the second quarter.
George finished with 82 yards on 19 carries to lead a New Iberia offense which totaled 191 yards. Markel Linzer added 59 yards on 10 attempts.
Zachary’s athleticism took over when Kenson Tate returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown after George’s TD.
The Broncos scored on the first play of their next series when wide receiver Chris Hilton, an LSU commitment, took a tunnel screen from quarterback Eli Holstein and went 70 yards untouched for the go-ahead score with 5:09 left before halftime.
“Coming into the game we knew we couldn’t give up big plays. That (Tate’s kickoff return) was a back breaker. If you get into halftime at 7-7 you feel a lot better about things. We got them backed up and they break a big play. You can’t give up big plays and beat them.”
NISH advanced its opening series of the third quarter to Zachary’s 23-yard line where George was stopped for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-three.
Two plays later Zachary running back Connor Wisham took over, breaking off a 74-yard TD run to make it 21-7 with 6:20 showing in the third quarter. After a 55-yard output in the first half, the junior scored on a 96-yard run and capped a 10-play drive after Linzer’s fumble with a 1-yard TD run with 4:40 to go for his team’s 34th unanswered point.
Wisham rushed for 209 of his career-high 261 yards on 13 carries in the second half, while the average length of Zachary’s scoring plays was 64.2 yards.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Ware said. “They (Zachary) know how to win, and this is new to our kids. None of these kids had ever played in a playoff game until last week. So, that’s a difference.”