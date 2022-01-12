Broken nose not slowing down Yellow Jackets’ Walker

It’s going to take more than a broken nose to slow down New Iberia Senior High guard Christian Walker.
In a recent basketball game, the junior attempted to set a screen for a teammate and was struck in the face by an opponent.
No foul was called on the play, but after the collision, Walker left the court as blood gushed from his nose. He quickly re-entered the game, however, and didn’t find out until the next day that his nose had been broken.
“He took a punch to the face,” NISH coach Chad Pourciau said. “We didn’t realize the kid punched him. I thought it was just an elbow in the flow of the game, but when we went back and watched the film, he got punched in the nose.”
At a doctor’s appointment the next morning, Walker presented with a swollen and crooked nose. He was then informed that the fracture would have to heal on its own, and he was given a protective mask to wear during games.
Sitting out while his nose healed wasn’t an option for Walker, who is averaging 15 points per game and five assists.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team,” he said.
“He can score the ball,” Pourciau said of Walker, who fired in 22 points in his first game after the injury. “We bring him off the bench as our sixth man. He can score from the 3-point line. He can attack the basket. He has a mid-range game. He has all the offensive skills.”
Walker has scored as many as 25 points in a game for NISH, which is 12-6 after a 56-38 win over Rayne on Monday. The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, started the season 7-0.
“We’re in a slump,” Walker said before Monday’s game. We have to shake back.”
In football, Walker took over the starting quarterback job two years ago and led the Yellow Jackets to their best season in years.
He began last season at quarterback but moved to receiver and exploded for a 15-reception, 241-yard effort against Barbe that drew notice from college recruiters.
Pourciau will serve on the defensive staff for new Yellow Jackets football coach Josh Lierman, who is expected to install a spread offense — a vastly different approach from the Wing-T utilized by former coach Curt Ware.
“I would love to have Christian on defense for football, but he’s one of our best offensive weapons,” Pourciau said. “We know he can play quarterback, but we have Allen (Hamilton) coming back who is a good quarterback.
“Christian is our best receiver. We’ll find places to put him where we can get him the ball and utilize his skill set. Against teams that throw it a bunch — with his ball skills — I would love to use him in the secondary as well.”
As a senior, Walker plans to take charge in the NISH football team’s locker room.
“It’s about how many people on the team want to win,” he said. “Last year, it seemed like we played just to play. I have to take the leadership role and instill a ‘we have to win’ mentality.”