Bri Sensley assuming larger leadership role for Highland

Thanks in large part to student-athletes such as Bri Sensley and Marin Barras, the Highland Baptist Christian School’s volleyball and girls basketball programs are thriving.
Two years ago, Barras and Sensley led the Lady Bears to the LHSAA state volleyball tournament. Last year, the duo helped HBCS to the Division IV basketball finals.
This year, with Barras having graduated and moved onto the college ranks, Sensley has assumed a larger leadership role.
In volleyball, Sensley led the Lady Bears to another state tournament appearance. In basketball, the senior point guard is a big reason why HBCS is 12-3.
“It’s definitely a game-changer without Marin,” Sensley said. “It’s completely different, but we learned to adapt well. We’ve had to work with what we have, and we’re actually very good (in basketball) with a lot of potential.”
As a junior, Sensley averaged 15 points, 12 assists, seven steals and seven rebounds per game. She is currently averaging 13 points, six assists, six rebounds and five steals per game.
Sensley, the daughter of HBCS principal Tim Sensley and girls basketball coach Carol Sensley, has been a starter since the seventh grade.
“I’ve been part of the program for a while,” Bri Sensley said. “I know the ropes and the twists and turns. I knew I had to take the role to teach others (with Barras gone). I teach the others so they can learn from me, not only on the court but also off the court.”
Sensley and Barras helped change the perception of HBCS athletics.
“Whenever we first got here, it was a program where not many people knew about the school,” Sensley said. “We’ve built a culture where we’re not just playing a sport, we’re playing to win.
“We’re not just playing to have fun. Now people know us.”
When it comes to having her mother as the head coach, Sensley said there are advantages and disadvantages.
“It has its pros and cons,” she said. “We bump heads sometimes, but it’s good to have your mom around. She’s always there, and she always gets to coach me. She does definitely expect more out of me. I get frustrated at times, but I know it’s for my best interests.”
Sensley, who moved to New Iberia from Lake Charles several years ago, has a few scholarship offers in volleyball, which she gives a slight edge to as her favorite sport. She’s also considering walking on at UL in volleyball.
As for basketball, Sensley feels the recent addition of Westgate transfer Kiara Comeaux could push the Lady Bears over the top.
“This season is going really well,” Sensley said. “ We have shocked a lot of people already. We definitely have what it takes to get back to the Top 28. I feel like we were one player away, and now we have that player to help us with Kiara.”