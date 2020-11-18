Brees to miss games with rib, lung injuries

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and at least a couple of others after suffering multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung as a result of a sack by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street on Sunday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Ed Werder reported the injuries to Brees, 41. According to Werder, two ribs were injured and the lung collapsed as a result of hits by the 49ers, while Brees had already sufered three broken ribs the week before against Tampa Bay that had not shown until an X-ray Monday.
Brees was hurt late in the first half on the hit by Street, who fell on Brees. The veteran QB stayed in the game the rest of the first half, leading a touchdown drive, but told coaches at halftime he wouldn’t be able to continue. Brees went 8-for-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown and was replaced by Jameis Winston, who was 6-of-10 for 63 yards in the second half. Taysom Hill also played quarterback in the second half of the Saints’ 27-13 win.
Saints coach Sean Payton on Monday would not directly address any injuries but said in an interview on WWL radio Monday night that the team plans to use Winston and Hill.
“The plan we’ll have up and in place for our team this week, obviously to include Jameis and Taysom, will be the best plan we feel like helps us win,” Payton said. “And those guys, man, they’ve been fantastic. They’ll be all-in.”
The Saints won five straight games in 2019 with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm when Brees was injured.
“The adversity throughout the season seems to have done that (energized the team),” Payton said. “I think it comes in different ways. We’ve had COVID adversities, the testing late-night in Detroit. We’ve had injuries at different positions. I think every team is having to deal with these last-minute kind of, ‘You’re kidding me’s.’ And the ones that can just kind of get past it, understand we can’t control it, and then put together the best plan to win that game.
“This happens to be the quarterback position. Obviously, that’s a significant position, especially with someone like Drew. And so you get to work with the challenge in front of you, and you go from there. I think that’s what you’re trained to do. And I think sometimes emotionally and from a preparation standpoint, it can bring out the best in your teams.”
Quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi said in the same Saints Network program that the team never wants to lose Brees, but is confident in both Winston and Hill.
“They’re both smart, hard-working,” Lombardi said. “They understand what we’re trying to do. And I think regardless of what happens, we feel pretty confident going forward.”
The Saints (7-2) host the Falcons (3-6) at noon Sunday on Fox. New Orleans is attempting to win its seventh straight game.