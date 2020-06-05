New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized Thursday for comments in an interview with Yahoo Finance that many of his teammates and other athletes and national figures criticized in the wake of national protests over the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody.
“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees said in Twitter and Instagram posts.
In Wednesday’s interview, Brees was asked his opinion on players kneeling to protest police brutality once the NFL season starts. Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.”
“And is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees said in the interview. “We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution.”
Teammate Michael Thomas was among those criticizing Brees for that comment.
Later Thursday Brees posted a video on Instagram further apologizing and saying he is an ally to those seeking justice for Floyd and African-Americans in general.
“Step-by-step you will see my heart for exactly what it is and the way everyone around me sees it,” Brees wrote in a post accompanying the video. “I’m sorry it has taken this long to act and to participate in a meaningful way but I am your ally in this fight.”
Saints linebacker Demario Davis said in an interview with CNN that Brees’ apology was a sign of true leadership because the 41-year-old QB was taking ownership for his comments.
“He admitted he missed the mark, so for him to come out and say, ‘You know, I’ve missed the mark, I’ve been insensitive, but what I’m going to start doing is listening and learning from the black community,’ I think that’s a model for all Americans, because historically, in general, most of America has missed the mark, in not hearing the cries,” Davis said. “These aren’t new cries that are coming out on behalf of the black community. The black community has been crying for a long time. Now it’s turned into a global outcry that it’s time to stand up for black lives and make sure that they’re not being killed in the street and putting an end to racism and systematic injustice that has plagued this country for so long.
“And for him to admit that he was wrong and say, ‘You know what, I can do better, and I will do better,’ I think that’s leadership at its finest. That’s not easy to come out and admit when you’re wrong. For a long time I feel like a lot of people have taken that posture of not wanting to admit that they’re wrong, and for him to do that, I think that’s very symbolic of America, especially all the ethnic groups that aren’t people of color or black people, in understanding, hey, it’s OK, you might have got it wrong, but don’t get it wrong now.”
Davis went on to say that we’ve all played a part in trying to direct the narrative away from the true issues, getting caught up in different topics, but at the end of the day, police brutality in America has been a problem, racism has been a problem and systematic injustice has been a problem. But now there’s a global outcry of people of all races saying that we need to fix that, and that’s the most important thing, Davis said.
Brees said he realized after hearing from many people following his comments about the flag that he had to take full responsibility and accountability for not being sensitive to others with his comments.
“They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy,” Brees said. “Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.”
Floyd, 46, died after pleading for help as police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes while pinning him to the ground.
Chauvin has been charged with murder in Floyd’s death.
Brees said he knows he needs to do more to help the black community.
“I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference,” he said. “I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.
“I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.”