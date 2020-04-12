Brees signs with NBC for post-NFL broadcasting career

NEW ORLEANS — Whenever Drew Brees throws his last pass for the New Orleans Saints, the accomplished quarterback will be a rookie in a new venture, one that will hang on his every word.
The New York Post reported Friday that Brees is signing with NBC Sports in a career switch expected to make him a fixture on NFL telecasts after he finishes playing in the NFL. NBC Sports reportedly convinced the veteran quarterback that route gives him the opportunity to success more than if he would sign with ESPN.
His new career would be as a television game and studio analyst before eventually calling pro football games for NBC Sports. The 41-year-old QB will be groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football,” according to those close to the situation.
“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told The Post.
After Brees’ retirement, he is tabbed to start as a game analyst on Notre Dame football and as a studio analyst for “Football Night in America,” Hughes said.
The news goes a long way toward clarifying a developing television broadcaster carousel that involves NBC Sports and ESPN.
To set the stage first, Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints. However, some believe this could be his final season. Many insiders believed ESPN was the highest bidder for Brees in the $6 million range, Andrew Marchand wrote in The Post.
NBC Sports said its offer was competitive.
ESPN declined a financial offer from Brees that could have landed him on “Monday Night Football,” sources indicated recently. But the cable television sports entertainment network felt it was too much money and decided to go ahead with a more immediate plan, according to Marchand.
NBC Sports’ action was made in part to solidify its announcing group as all the networks head into contract negotiations with the NFL for the next TV rights agreement. NBC might add a second NFL package, one that would allow Brees and Collinsworth to both be No. 1s. If that doesn’t happen, Brees would be next in line.
The television network already has a succession plan for Collinsworth’s SNF partner, Al Michaels. After the 2022 Super Bowl, Mike Tirico will take over for Michaels.
NBC Sports has created depth as well as a potentially awkward situation because Al Michaels, 75, regarded as perhaps the top NFL play-by-play announcer in history, has no plans to retire. NBC Sports declined during the offseason a request by ESPN to explore a trade for Michaels that potentially would pair up Michaels and Peyton Manning. But Manning turned down ESPN.