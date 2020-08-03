NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees knows all too well of missed opportunities.
Whether that’s a missed pass or block, Brees, who enters what many assume is his final season under center, knows especially now that he and his teammates must bounce on every opportunity that is in front of them — both on and off the field.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Brees said he has spoken to his teammates over comments he made on kneeling during the national anthem months ago.
Brees noted they had many conversations, both over the phone and in person, including over the last few days and this ramp-up period has actually given them an opportunity to do quite a bit of that.
“We have reconciled and we have put closure on anything from the past, and we are moving forward to focusing on the issues of social justice that face really our entire country, especially some of the things that are happening locally,” Brees said.
For Brees, 41, has spent the last 15 years in New Orleans after signing with the team as a free agent has spent the last few weeks giving back to communities during the pandemic and protest.
“We’ve tried to dedicate ourselves to creating a lasting legacy of hope, of love and progress, especially in this city,” Brees said. Going back to my comment on June 3rd, to think for a second that New Orleans or the state of Louisiana or the black community would think that I was not standing with them for social justice, that completely broke my heart. It was crushing. Never, ever would I feel that way. Now, I recognize that I missed an opportunity that day.”
And with that opportunity and more, Brees said he had a chance to talk about and emphasize the social injustices that exist for the black community and the need as a country to support them and to advocate for systemic change and my lack of awareness in that moment hurt a lot of people.
Though he still stands for the flag because of what it means to him and to honor all those who have sacrificed, who have served and died for our country and all those who have struggled to move this country forward, Brees acknowledges and respect anyone who chooses to kneel or any other form of peaceful protest to bring attention to the social injustices and systemic racism that so many have endured and continue to endure in the U.S.
“I will always support and advocate for the Black and Brown communities in the fight for social justice always,” Brees said. “I’m the same person now that I’ve always been. I’m someone who cares deeply for people in my community, New Orleans, the state of Louisiana, people everywhere.”
As training camp for Brees and others is set to start soon, he said he felt good to go.
“I feel good,” Brees said. “My body feels good. My arm feels live. Look forward to getting back on the field with the guys and get rolling.”
One player Brees hopes to connect with on the field is new-acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who he was able to connect with off the field in June.
“I feel great about him and obviously he’s a savvy veteran player,” Brees said. “I think he brings a great element with his skillset, as being a great guy with Michael Thomas and I think he’s a great veteran presence for that room.
Brees also said he was able to get a couple of his teammates to San Diego as well and be able to work with them. He noted they did their best to navigate the COVID situation, but he was able to get some work in with them as they prepare for another run at a Super Bowl.
Like the opportunities off the field with Sanders, Thomas and more, Brees said he came for his 20th season because he wanted to be there for his team and the chance to win the super bowl.
“That’s why I came back,” Brees said.