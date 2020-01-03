METAIRIE — Drew Brees has passed for more yards and more touchdowns than any other quarterback in NFL history.
He has helped lead the New Orleans Saints to the playoffs eight times.
He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Saints’ Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2009 season.
And now he’s about to turn 41 years old, but he enters this season’s playoff playing as well as he ever has. New Orleans faces the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
In the last four games Brees has completed 75.4 percent of his passes for an average of 297 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Included in that stretch was a victory against Indianapolis in which he set and NFL single-game completion-percentage record when he completed 29 of 30 passes while breaking Peyton Manning’s career touchdown pass record.
On Thursday he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December.
All of this has happened in a season in which Brees missed five games after undergoing surgery on the thumb on his passing hand.
“He looks exactly the same as he always does,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said this week during a conference call with reporters covering the Saints “He’s extremely smart, very accurate, great competitor, he’s hard to fool. He’s just a terrific player, he’s moving well in the pocket. He does a nice job in the play-actions.”
Brees, who is 8-6 in the playoffs with New Orleans, has led an offense that has averaged 36.6 points during the last seven games.
“I think mid-season we looked at ourselves offensively and we were doing some good things, but it didn’t feel like we were putting forth our best performances,” Brees said. “It felt like there was a lot of things that we could be doing better and we wanted to continue to progress forward throughout the latter half of the season to the point where we were playing our best football going in the postseason.
“I do think we’ve gotten better each week and I think the statistics would reflect that. I think the points per game would reflect that. I think just the overall execution would reflect that. We have been able to be balanced. We have taken good care of the football.”
New Orleans set an NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season with eight. They tied the NFL record for fewest fumbles lost with two.
Brees isn’t the only Saints offensive player to return to health and contribute to the offensive surge. Tight end Jared Cook returned from a two-game, mid-season absence due to an ankle injury and has seven touchdown catches in the last seven games, finishing the regular season with a career-high nine touchdowns.
“Any one-on-one match-up, there’s not a guy on defense that’s going to match his size (6-foot-5),” Brees said of Cook. “You always feel like there is a place where you throw the football where he can get it and other guys can’t.”
Running back Alvin Kamara seems the healthiest he has been since the start of the season. He has bounced back from his own two-game absence due to an ankle injury to have two-touchdown games each of the last two weeks after going scoreless in the last 12 games before that.
The offensive line is back in tact after both starting guards — Andrus Peat (arm) and Larry Warford (knee) — missed time down the stretch.
The one constant on the offense this season has been the performance of Brees’ primary target – Michael Thomas, who set an NFL single-season record with 149 catches. He also leads the league in receiving yards (1,725).
“You see what defenses try to do to potentially take away Mike or Alvin or some of these guys,” Brees said. “All that’s going to do is open up opportunities for other guys. So everybody’s got to be ready.”