Brees expected to play against Jets

\METAIRIE — Drew Brees is expected to make his first and only appearance of the preseason when the New Orleans Saints visit the New York Jets on Saturday night.
Teddy Bridgewater has started the first two preseason games – a 34-25 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a 19-17 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers – and Taysom Hill has finished both games while Brees watched.
In recent seasons, Brees, who’s 40 years old, has played sparingly in the preseason as most if not all of his action has come in the third preseason game.
“Our approach with him maybe has changed a little bit over the years,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said after practice Wednesday. “So, you’re receiving a lot of live looks in practice. I think in a game like this, we’ll plan on playing him. How much we’ll see. I think it’s important for everyone else around him too.”
The starters usually play their most snaps in the third preseason game and their least in the fourth. New Orleans concludes preseason play Aug. 29 against Miami in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“I like reps,” Brees said. “I like reps during practice. I like reps in games especially. I also understand the balance of, listen, what are you trying to accomplish? At the end of the day, the most important thing is being as healthy and prepared as you can be for a week one of the regular season when games begin to count.
“I also understand the desire and need to develop young players, to get guys reps at all different positions. The last couple of years, I’ve just gotten really one game, maybe two in the preseason. I’m fine with that, but I want it to be quality, I want us to be sharp, so it’s important.”
Veteran LB joins team
The Saints signed veteran LB Will Compton on Wednesday after injuries apparently left them short handed at the position.
Compton entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Nebraska when he signed with Washington in 2013. He played five seasons with the Redkins and spent last season with Tennessee. He has started 35 of the 69 games in which he has played.
“We have two more weeks before we cut down (from 90 to 53),” Payton said. “We keep a short list, I’m sure like everyone else. And when we have injuries, we bring players in, we work players out and we make decisions. His experience as a guy that you know was played before, has played in games (before) is helpful.”
Starting MLB Alex Anzalone has been sidelined since the preseason opener and Craig Robertson, the primary backup, played just five special-teams snaps before leaving the game against the Chargers last Sunday.
Rookie seventh-round draft choice Kaden Elliss of Idaho has played the most defensive snaps in each of the first two games, starting in Anzalone’s place against the Chargers.
More offensive line changes
The Saints brought in another player Wednesday when they signed OL Fisayo Awolaja.
The line also has been affected by injuries as reserve tackle Ulrich John went on injured reserve after being injured against Minnesota.
New Orleans native Chris Clark was signed last week as a replacement for John and was carted off the field after injuring his right leg against Los Angeles.
Clark was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Stronger Hendrickson making case
Third-year DE Trey Hendrickson has started the first two preseason games while Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan has rested.
Payton said Hendrickson has had a good training camp after adding about five pounds during the offseason to reach 270.
“I like where his weight is at,” Payton said.
“Last year, I thought his weight got a little light. This year, he’s playing a little stronger and a little heavier.”
Hendrickson said, “This is the strongest I’ve been.”
Training camp ends Thursday
The Saints practice Thursday morning marks the official end of training camp even though it’s still 18 days until the season opener against Houston in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
New Orleans will travel to New York on Friday for the game against the Jets, then adopt an in-season routine beginning Sunday. After the finale against the Dolphins, they will cut down to the regular-season roster limit of 53 by Aug. 31 before beginning preparations for the Texans in earnest.