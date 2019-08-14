Brees, Cook partnership takes center stage at camp

METAIRIE — Quarterback Drew Brees did not play in the New Orleans Saints preseason opener last Friday.
Tight end Jared Cook started, but played only briefly and wasn’t among the 15 players targeted for a pass reception.
Nonetheless the Brees-Cook combination has been one of the most popular topics of conversation during training camp.
Hardly a day has gone by in the nearly three weeks since camp began that Brees, Cook or head coach Sean Payton hasn’t been asked bout the new quarterback-tight end partnership.
It’s easy to see why there is so much interest in Brees having the opportunity to throw to Cook, who New Orleans signed as a free agent in the offseason after he had a career year in Oakland in 2018.
Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas has caught the most passes (321) of any NFL receiver in history after their first three seasons. Running back Alvin Kamara has caught 162 passes in his first two seasons.
And here comes Cook, who had career-highs of 68 receptions, 896 receiving yards and six touchdown catches last season.
“When you can have a dominant outside guy, slot, someone who plays inside, whether it be a tight end or a slot, and then someone coming out of the backfield, just think about what a difference, how that challenges the defense,” Brees said. “At the end of the day, you can’t double all those guys. You’re going to have one-on-ones.
“You’re going to have matchups and defenses are going to try to mix it up and at times are going to take some chances. And when they do, you’re ready for it and you try to take advantage of those, exploit those.”
Though Cook’s breakout season came in his 10th season in the NFL, Payton said it wasn’t just last season that impressed him about Cook, who played with Tennessee, St. Louis and Green Bay before arriving in Oakland.
“I saw real good film when he was in St Louis. I saw real good film last year,” Payton said.
“And so anytime you’re in free agency, you gather as much information as you can and then when the player arrives, there’s certain things you weren’t aware of that are good and maybe sometimes weren’t so good.
“In his case, it was all positive. He’s a tremendous worker, dedicated, I think someone who’s a true pro in every sense of the word.”
During the offseason program, it was obvious that Cook’s size (6-foot-5, 254 pounds) was going to be an asset, but as the team has gotten deeper into the playbook it has become clear that he has more to offer than just that.
“A lot of times you’ll talk about a big target and there is a confidence level when you throw it to someone who’s that tall and who’s got really good hands, so (Brees and Cook) have been able to make some good plays,” Payton said, “(Cook) is smart and he picked things up to his credit in the spring and now you’re starting to see some of the plays that take place.”
Brees and Cooks have been working overtime in training camp to get acclimated to one another’s habits.
“The only way we’re going to do it is to be able to talk to each other, grow a day at a time, and just stay in each other’s ear and communicate,” Cook said. “Brees is very vocal and I think that’s really good and it makes it easy.
“Some quarterbacks deliver the ball earlier, some a little bit later. It is the trajectory of his throw, it is the speed of his throw. The biggest thing you are trying to get to is being on the same page and being able to know what Drew is about to say or know or do before he says it or thinks it so we are on the same page. It is a difficult thing to get to, but that is why you are in camp.”
Though Cook is ticketed to be a primary weapon in the passing game, the other tight ends positions are wide open.
Seven-year veteran Josh Hill is next in line because of his blocking ability, then come former wide receiver Dan Arnold, practice-roster alumnus Garrett Griffin, rookie seventh-round draft choice Alize’ Mack (who has been injured) and A.J. Derby, signed as a veteran free agent last week.
“In a perfect world you’re getting one of these guys that does both things very well,” Payton said, “so there’s not that predictability when one’s on the field or the other.”