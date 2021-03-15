Brees announces retirement

Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday after 15 years with the New Orleans Saints and 20 years in the National Football League, with his four children making the announcement in a video released to social media by the league’s all-time passing leader.
The announcement was made 15 years to the day after he agreed to terms to sign with.
“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,“ Brees wrote in the post accompanying the video. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.
“I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!”
Brees was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, including four consecutive from 2017-2020, and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
"Drew is so much more valuable than all the records, awards and accolades that he amassed through a 15-year career with the New Orleans Saints and 20-year NFL playing career, one of the greatest in our league's history," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement from the team. "When Drew first joined the Saints in 2006, my late husband Tom was determined to deliver a team to New Orleans that would win a championship on the field and become a leader in the community following the setbacks that Hurricane Katrina dealt our region. Over and above his outstanding performance, Drew came to represent the resolve, passion and drive that resonates not only with Saints fans and football fans, but our entire community. He played the game and played the position at its highest level, but just as important, represented our organization and region in the highest fashion. We will forever be grateful to him for what he brought to our club and the entire Gulf South community, showing everybody what can be accomplished by putting our sleeves up and showing leadership, determination and hard work. As we grew as a region and as a football team, it was also a pleasure to watch him grow as a husband to Brittany and become a father to four incredible children."
Brees retires as the NFL record holder in several passing categories and is near the top in most others. He set records for passing yardage (80,358) and completions (7,142) and is second in touchdown passes to Tom Brady with 571 to Brady’s 581.
Brees also is second in career completion percentage at 67.7, trailing Deshaun Watson’s 67.8, though Watson has played only three seasons. His 74.4 percent completion percentage in 2018 is the NFL record, and he also has three of the next four best marks — 74.3 in 2019, 72.0 in 2017 and 71.2 in 2011, with Sam Bradford breaking into the top five at No. 4 (71.6, 2016).
Brees has five of the NFL’s 12 5,000-yard passing seasons and is the only quarterback with more than one such season in league history. His 12 seasons of 4,000 passing yards is tied for second with Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers behind only Peyton Manning’s 14, and his streak of 12 straight years with that many yards is most in the NFL.
He also holds the NFL record of 54 consecutive games with a passing touchdown, breaking the previous mark of 47 held by Johnny Unitas in 2012. After the 54-game streak was broken, Brees went on to throw a TD pass in 45 straight games starting that season.
"Drew Brees has been remarkable in all facets of his career," Saints President Dennis Lauscha said in the statement. "His career accomplishments and leadership skills have been well-documented and for good reason. He has been incredible to work with from my perspective because he really understands the business of professional football. He is incredibly bright and insightful and his contributions to helping move our organization forward and where we wanted to go on the business side were as impressive to me as some of the things he accomplished on the field. He is a great ambassador for our city, state and region and I am confident he will continue to make positive impacts here locally. It has been our incredible fortune to watch his daily efforts and commitment and on behalf our entire organization, we are eternally grateful for everything he has done and wish him well. He will always be a Saint."