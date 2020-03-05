Isabelle Breaux had three hits, two triples and a home run, and drove in six runs as Highland Baptist rolled past Carencro 22-4 Tuesday in a non-district game.
Rylee Guthrie also had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs and Marin Barras had two doubles as the Lady Bears pounded out 17 hits against Carencro in improving to 3-3 on the season heading into Monday’s home game against Church Point.
Isabella Breaux had two hits and scored four runs; Dusti Abshire finished with three hits and scored three runs and Mia Mitchell had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs in the win.
Ava Armentor got the win as she allowed one run on three hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Cassidy Boudreaux started for HBCS and went 1 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits.
Individual statistics for Carencro were not available.
Catholic High
The CHS Lady Panthers split a pair of games in the Kaplan Tournament over the weekend as Catholic High beat St. Martinville 14-1 and lost to Northside Christian 10-7.
CHS’ game against Denham Springs Tuesday was canceled and the Lady Panthers return to action at the Acadiana High Tournament this weekend with a game against Archbishop Hannan Friday at 5:30 p.m. and two games Saturday, against Rosepine at 8 a.m. and Holden at 5:30 p.m.
Northside Christian 10, Catholic High 7
Against Northside Christian, Hana Maturin had three hits, including a home run, and an RBI; Michelle Sapienza finished with two hits and Brae Bernard also had two hits, including a home run and a double, and drove in two runs.
Jordan Mire took the loss for CHS as she went all seven innings and allowed 10 runs.
Catholic High 14,
St. Martinville 1
Against SMSH, Brae Bernard had two hits, inluding a home run, and three RBIs; Laurie Badeaux had two doubles and two RBIs and Hana Maturin had a hit and stole three bases.
Michelle Sapienza pitched five innings and struck out four and walked one.
Individual statistics for St. Martinville were not provided to The Daily Iberian.
SMSH (0-6) also lost to Highland Baptist and Northside Christian in the Kaplan Tournament and lost to St. Edmund Tuesday.
Information on those games was not provided to The Daily Iberian.
NISH
Over the weekend, New Iberia Senior High dropped two games at the St. Thomas More Tournament, falling to Iota 15-7 and Pine Prairie 11-7 and beating Sacred Heart of Ville Platte 16-15.
Monday, the Lady Jackets opened District 3-5A play with a 12-2 loss to Lafayette High.
Today, NISH plays host to Barbe in a District 3-5A contest.
Westgate
The Westgate Lady Tigers dropped three games at the STM tournament, falling 7-4 to Acadiana; 20-3 to host STM and 12-4 to Vandebilt Catholic.
Westgate also played Teurlings Tuesday and will play Jeanerette today.