Senior Ty’lin Bray scored 20 points to propel New Iberia Senior High past cross-town rival Westgate on Friday, 64-53, the Yellow Jackets’ third straight home win of the week.
Christian Walker (10 points), Jordan Skinner (10 points) and Austin Delahoussaye (10 points) also contributed to the win.
Keyon Joseph was the top scorer for Westgate with 16 points. Danny Lewis also played a crucial role for the Tigers with 11 points.
The Yellow Jackets struggled with nerves for the first minutes of the game, making runs to the basket but being unable to score. The team settled into the game quickly, however, and by the end of the first quarter they had a ten point lead.
“The first quarter was good; we were up 10,” NISH coach Chad Pourciau said. “That’s this game, like I said before, we’ve been here, we know what it’s like. You can throw records out the window when it’s the battle for the town. People show up, the kids on both sides play hard. It’s always a fight.”
Westgate put up a strong fight, as Pourciau expected, outscoring the home team in the second quarter to reduce its deficit to 7. Even 21 points from NISH in the third quarter wasn’t enough to give the Yellow Jackets any safety net, but Bray’s 9 points in the fourth sealed the win.
Pourciau said Bray has been inconsistent at times for NISH, but showed up just in time against Westgate.
“I think he had 8 in the first quarter, then he kind of disappeared in the second and third, but in the fourth quarter he took us home,” Pourciau said. “That’s been him. We need to get some consistency out of him. We actually call him a ‘box of chocolates,’ because you never know what you’re going to get. You get really good from Ty, and then you get ‘what is he doing?’ Ty, but he was really good tonight.”
The game was played in a packed gymnasium, and the student section was filled with fans from both schools. Pourciau said community support not only helps the teams financially, but prepares them for the postseason atmosphere.
“I love this for a lot of reasons,” said Pourciau. “For one, our basketball team makes a lot of money, but most importantly, our kids get to play in an environment that gets you ready for the playoff environment. I’m happy with the turnout and happy that we found a way to win.”
NISH also beat Westgate in the junior varsity contest, 32-20.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to Helen Cox on Tuesday for their next game of the season.
Westgate will begin district play against St. Thomas Moore in a home contest on Tuesday.
Tipoff will be at 5:30 p.m.