Tavias Gordon led the way with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown as Belle Place Middle beat Iberia Middle 44-0.
Cullen Charles threw for 105 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score.
Dameon Polite had 65 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Cardinals while Troy Michele, Terrell August and Jacob Anthony each had a touchdown in the win.
Statistics for Iberia Middle were not available.
Belle Place (3-0) faces Anderson Middle Thursday at Westgate High. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Middle 40, Church Point 6
CHURCH POINT — Anderson Middle scored on the ground, by air and by defense in a 40-6 win over Church Point last week.
Kyree Jackson had a touchdown rushing and receiving for the Tigers.
Re’Quinton Allen added a touchdown run; Jaquane John added a touchdown run and Thomerick Lee intercepted a pass and returned it for a score against Church Point Junior High.
Davian Jackson added three 2-point conversions and Allen added two conversions for Anderson Middle in the victory.