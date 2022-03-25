Mark Boyance laced up his athletic shoes Thursday evening and headed down to the Cyr Gates Community Center to take part in The Daily Iberian’s Free Throw Face-Off contest. Boyance beat out the other competitors to claim two premium tickets to the New Orleans Pelicans versus Los Angeles Lakers game taking place on Sunday.
Boyance said that he entered the contest because he wanted to see the Lakers’ star player, though he does support both teams.
“I subscribe to The Daily Iberian online and in print and I saw the contest being advertised to win tickets to see the Pelicans versus the Lakers and I really want to see LeBron James, so I had to enter,” he said. “I watch the Pelicans and the Lakers, so being able to go see both of them is going to be a thrill.”
Boyance won two tickets to the game, but according to him, it was never in doubt who would be sitting in the extra seat.
“Of course my wife, I have to bring my wife,” Boyance said.
The couple plan to make the prize into a small vacation, spending time sightseeing in New Orleans before taking in the game.
“We’re going to make a day trip out of it, do the Cafe du Monde and stuff like that and go to the game right after,” Boyance said. “It’s good because the game is at 6 p.m., so it should be over at 8 p.m. and we’ll be back home for 10 p.m., so it’s perfect.”
Boyance is a past chairperson and current board member with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce.
For updates on the latest Daily Iberian contests and giveaways, stay tuned to iberianet.com and The Daily Iberian’s Facebook page.