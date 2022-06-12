Fans of Westgate football are accustomed to watching some of the best athletes in the nation, but behind those players and their special moments is a coach that has turned the wide receiver position into a science.
Devin Boutte is entering his fifth season with the Tigers. A graduate of Catholic High, Boutte played at Tulane under Keith Williams and Curtis Johnson , both of whom have gone on to coach in the NFL. After his playing career came to an end, Boutte began coaching, first at Ascension in 2016 and then at Catholic High in 2017. In both seasons, Boutte’s teams won a state championship, but he always knew he wanted to join a team that would allow him to build a program exactly the way he wanted.
“Being at a school for just one year, I wasn’t able to create a system where the young one could just fall in,” Boutte said. “(The program at Westgate) really started with Kayshon Boutte and Makholven Sonn, they were juniors when I got here. Our goal is for our guys to get out of New Iberia and go play college ball, and I think that we’re laying a foundation that allows them to go to camps and have an edge over the competition because of their knowledge.”
According to Boutte, many athletes who are successful in high school never make the jump to college because they rely on pure athleticism instead of a fundamental knowledge of the game.
“A lot of times you see players that are good in high school because they are great athletes and they’re faster than the competition, but my philosophy is to make our players technical,” he said. “We have guys that leave here and immediately start playing as freshmen in college. A lot of that comes from the knowledge that I put into the game plan here.”
To create that success, Boutte said that he focuses on breaking everything down to its fundamentals. Routes are designed to be run only one way and each repetition is expected to be performed just like the players would during a game.
“A lot of it is route specific, just laying a good foundation of the routes they run,” he said. “I don’t want to say that other wideout coaches aren’t doing it, but it’s true. A lot of other coaches weren’t fortunate enough to play in the system that I was playing in. It really gives our players an edge and our offense an edge because we understand timing. Everything we do, we do with a real game in mind. I don’t let anything fly just because it looks good, it has to be real. We build each route with those requirements in mind. From a hitch route to a go route and everything in between, everything that we do has to be time oriented. There can’t be too much messing around at the line, it has to be quick and efficient. I have one way to run each route. It usually takes about two years for them to understand and perfect the route, and then we start building upon it. I don’t let them run the routes any other way until they can do it perfectly, then they can start to get creative with it.”
According to Boutte, the system creates athletes that are able to execute each part of their jobs to perfection. While Westgate has had success recently, Boutte said that for a long time the coaching staff didn’t hold players to high standards like the current coaching staff does.
“For a long time, Westgate has struggled with the coaching staff because we’ve always had good athletes but not good coaches,” Boutte said. “When (Ryan) Antoine came here and brought in his crew, that changed. Tyrunn Walker is doing the same thing that we are doing with the defense, Kendrick Porter with the DBs, and Randall (Antoine) with the running backs. We have the same philosophy; we’re nit picky about everything that our guys do. By the time we have a Dedrick or an Amaaz as seniors, they could probably go take a coaching job right now at a school in this area, that’s how much knowledge they have.”
Boutte said that Westgate’s system is based on timing, just like all the top college programs. This allows players to know exactly what they need to be doing and where they should be, but it also allowed Westgate to utilize Jordan Doucet as a quarterback during their state championship run last year.
“Our system is reliant on a wideout being at a certain place at a certain time,” Boutte explained. “At this level, the defensive linemen that we face are awesome, and in the playoffs you go up against a lot of 4-star and 3-star guys. They put a lot of pressure on you. Last year, we had a wide receiver go back and play quarterback and the reason why he was able to do it was because he understood where he would be if he was running the route. In a lot of programs, they only have one guy, but over here it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, you’re going to have the knowledge to do what we need them to do. It’s a testament to what I’ve learned over the years in college. I learned under professional guys and I was fortunate for that. It’s paying off now just like it paid off last year.”
Few would look at the state of the team now and believe that Boutte was doubted when he first arrived, but it took time for the top players to accept that his way was better. When Boutte arrived in 2018, Kayshon Boutte was already one of the top prospects in the nation and hesitant to dramatically change his routine.
“I came in as somebody that they didn’t know and I was telling them that everything they were doing was wrong,” Boute said. “I had to really break them in and by the time Kayshon left, he was a completely different player. The way he played in the Under Armour Bowl as a high schooler was technical and he’s still doing things the same way now that he’s at LSU. What Ryan Antoine created was a culture and they have no choice but to fall in line. Dedrick and Amaaz came in when Kayshon was a senior so that’s all they know is that system. The freshman coming in now know that if they want to have twenty or thirty offers like Dedrick and Amaaz, they have to do it the way that I teach them. I’ve never graduated a senior since I’ve been coaching that hasn’t had an opportunity to go play at the next level.”
Dedrick Latulas and Amaaz Eugene are two of the latest players to shine in Boutte’s system. As the Tigers look to defend their Class 4A state championship this season, the fundamentals built in the New Iberia heat may just prove to be the difference once again.