Westgate High School senior Kayshon Boutte ran the second-fastest 200-meter time in the country Friday night at the Carl Lewis Invitational Track & Field Meet in Houston.
Boutte ran the event in 21.29 seconds, second fastest this year in the indoor high school ranks behind Auhmad Robinson of Texas, who ran a 21.26 at the Texas A&M High School Classic the week before. Boutte had run a 2.37 in the prelims.
Runner-up Aaron Bell of Top End Track Club finished in 21.53 seconds.
Boutte also finished ninth in the 60-meter dash in 7.05 seconds after running a 6.99 semifinal.
Boutte, a wide receiver, signed to play football at LSU in the early signing period in December.