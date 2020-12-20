BATON ROUGE — Kayshon Boutte wrapped up his freshman season with a record-breaking performance.
In LSU’s 53-48 victory Saturday over Ole Miss, the former Westgate High star rewrote the school and Southeastern Conference record books, hauling in 14 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns, including a stellar 45-yard score that proved to be the game-winner with less than three minutes to play in the contest.
“I think he’s gonna be one of the great players that we’ve had here at LSU,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.
Boutte’s 308 receiving yards is the most all-time in a single game in both LSU and SEC history. The previous school record was Josh Reed’s 293 yards against Alabama set back in 2001. The previous SEC record of 303 yards was held by Arkansas’ Cobi Hamilton against Rutgers in 2012.
Boutte’s 14 catches are also tied for the second most in LSU history.
“I think the best thing about Kayshon is his sure hands,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Anything you throw him, he’s gonna catch.”
Boutte ends the season second on the team with 45 receptions and 5 touchdowns, and a team-high 735 yards. Boutte also saved his best performances for the final three games — all after Terrace Marshall Jr. opted out of the rest of the season. In those games, the 6-foot, 185-pound freshman had 27 receptions for 527 yards and four touchdowns.
LSU, meanwhile, ended the 2020 season with a 5-5 record and will not take part in a bowl game as the Tigers opted for a self-imposed bowl ban for this postseason.