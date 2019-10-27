Boutte has big night as Westgate routs Teurlings

LAFAYETTE — Kayshon Boutte had five touchdowns, three rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return, as Westgate stayed unbeaten in District 5-4A play with a 52-35 win over Teurlings Friday.
Boutte had touchdown runs of 58, 89 and 53 yards, a touchdown reception of 19 yards and a kickoff return of 97 yards for the Tigers, who also got a 50 yard touchdown run from Kevion Sophus as Westgate improved to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in district, tied with Carencro for first place with two weeks left in the season.
Westgate finishes out the home portion of its schedule Friday night when it plays host to Northside and then closes out the season Thursday, Nov. 7 at Carencro.
Ascension Episcopal 14, Franklin 12
YOUNGSVILLE — Two missed 2-point conversions proved to be the difference as Ascension Episcopal held off Franklin 14-12 in District 7-2A Friday night.
Franklin had a touchdown run from Jordan McCoy in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead and Zylan Perry in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 14-12 but the Hornets couldn’t make the coversion on either score and AES held on for the win.
The Blue Gators improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in distict while Franklin fell to 4-4, 3-2.
Ascension Episcopal travels to Loreauville while Franklin plays host to Houma Christian Friday.
Catholic High 49, Houma Christian 7
HOUMA — Trey Henry rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Trey Amos completed 3-of-7 passes for 72 yards as Catholic High stayed unbeaten in district play with a 49-7 win over Houma Christian Thursday.
Catholic High’s defense forced a fumble and an interception and held Houma to negative yards rushing in improving to 5-3 overall and 5-0 in district while Houma fell to 0-8, 0-5.
Loreauville 46,
West St. Mary 12
BALDWIN — Zy Alexander had five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, as Loreauville beat West St. Mary 46-12 Thursday in District 7-2A.
With the win, Loreauville improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in district while West St. Mary fell to 2-6, 2-3.