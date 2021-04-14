Boutte feels he can be even better in 2021

BATON ROUGE — After Terrace Marshall Jr. opted out of the rest of the season the week prior to the Alabama game, Kayshonn Boutte seized an opportunity as the LSU’s No. 1 wide receiver late in the season.
In the game against the Crimson Tide, the former Westgate High star recorded his first 100-yard game, the following week he eclipsed 100 yards once again and helped LSU upset ranked Florida in The Swamp, and then closed out the season against Ole Miss by setting a new LSU and Southeastern Conference record with a 14 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite rewriting the record books, Boutte believes he can be even better in 2021.
“I feel like I can set big numbers in this offense,” said Boutte who hauled in 45 receptions for a team-high 735 yards and five touchdowns. “Last year, I think the thing I did best was speed, getting out of my breaks. This offseason I focused on being more physical and bettering my route running, blocking for sure. Everything to be the best athlete I can be.”
As LSU’s spring camp wraps up this week on Saturday with the spring game, part of being the “best athlete” for Boutte is lining up at multiple positions on the field. Boutte was primarily used as the X wide receiver in 2020 but under new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, the 6-foot, 185-pound Tiger has been lining up all over the field.
“I find myself in many different places,” Boutte said. “Coach Peetz came in and kind of moved me around. Like last year I played mainly X — just X. This year I am different. X, Z, backfield. I do it differently now and I like that he came in and changed the style.”
How Boutte is now being utilized on offense has perplexed the Tigers’ defense during spring drills.
“They get caught off guard a little bit,” Boutte said. “Just moving around. They are not used to it. They are used to seeing you in one spot so when you move around they like ‘oh you over here now.’”
Even though Boutte will be lining up at multiple spots as LSU’s projected No. 1 wide receiver in 2021, Boutte admits that the differences in the offensive philosophy is not widely off from 2020.
“The offense is similar to last year but he just added new stuff,” Boutte said. “Coach Peetz and DJ came in with a good plan. Coach Peetz is making the quarterbacks get together and work everyday on different stuff. DJ helping the receivers get better. Big shout out to them.”
In addition to being used in a variety of ways in the Tigers’ offense, Boutte also admits how much more of an advantage it has been to have a traditional offseason. Due to COVID-19, even fall camp was limited for the then-true freshman and having a spring to work on parts of his game has been extremely beneficial.
“I find it easier,” Boutte said. “Last year we really didn’t have an offseason. We got straight into it. Coming into this offseason we know we have to work on it. This offseason we are mainly focusing on that.”
After a breakout freshman season, Boutte seems poised to eventually become the latest in a long line of LSU wide receivers drafted in the first round, joining Michael Clayton, Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson. Ja’Marr Chase and Marshall Jr. are both expected to be selected in first round later this month. For now, Boutte is strictly focused on developing a strong rapport with all four quarterbacks (Max Johnson, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and Garrett Nussmierier) taking reps during spring.
“We’re kind of getting used to how they throw the ball,” Boutte said. “You’re not going with just one quarterback, you’re going with different quarterbacks all throughout practice. After practice it gives us something to work on.”