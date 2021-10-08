In some aspects, Dylan Bourque just might be the most important person on the field for Westgate High School football.
As the kicker, he needs to make extra points after touchdowns and kick the ball deep on kickoffs so that the opposing team has to make long drives to score points, something not many teams can do against the attacking WHS defense.
And not only that, he has the to able to come in when a drive stalls and kick a field goal to get WHS on the board and put pressure on the opposing team to score.
Although his field goal range may be limited — his longest field goal in a game has been a 30 yarder — he does have some length with his leg since he’s made boots from 40 yards in practice.
And like most football kickers, he is a soccer player who uses his talents to help the football team.
“I was a soccer player coming to Westgate and my assistant coach, who is also a football coach, had me come and try out and so I became the starting kicker two years ago,” Bourque said.
Bourque explains the difference between kicking a soccer ball and a football.
“You have to get height on the ball,” he said. “On the soccer field, you want to keep it low when you rip a shot. But in football, it’s all about the height because you have to get the ball up over the rushing linemen.
“Head back and always kicking up.”
It didn’t take long for Bourque to get the hang of the differences between the two.
“After my first practice I was making extra points,” he said. “And I was starting kicker after one year.”
When it comes to kicking, Bourque is a straight up the middle guy.
“Or left hash (mark)” he said. “Right hash is probably my least favorite kick.”
The funny thing was that Bourque’s first field goal attempt came in week three against rival New Iberia Senior High.
“It was my first field goal attempt in high school and I was one-for-one,” Bourque said. “It’s probably the best kick I ever made.”
And that wasn’t the only reason to celebrate the win over NISH.
“I had 7 points in that game,” he said
As for the rest of the season, Bourque has simple goals.,
“Hopefully we make the playoffs and we made a deep run,” he said.
But there is also one thing he would like to have.
“I’d like to end the season with 98 percent accuracy,” he said.