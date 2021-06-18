For a few years, former New Iberia Senior High School and UL Lafayette pitcher Cody Boutte was the only member of an exclusive club — former NISH baseball players who won a national championship.
Now he has company.
Boutte, who pitched and help the LSU Eunice Bengals win a junior college National Championship in 2012 was finally joined by Taegan Bourque, who was on the team that won the school’s seventh JUCO National Championship a week ago.
“It was a crazy experience,” Bourque said. “I’m glad I got to experience that with guys that turned into my brothers.
“When I got there, I didn’t know anybody. Then I also had some great coaches that helped me unlock the potential inside of me that I didn’t even know I had.”
Bourque will head back to LSUE next spring with a ring and as the defending JUCO champions.
“There’s really no pressure on me after I saw everything that happened this year,” he said. “It’s a matter of not making the game bigger than it is.”
And he relishes being the second member of an exclusive club.
“It’s amazing to me,” Bourque said. “It’s like a dream come true.”