Borres wins weekly Grid Quiz contest; Viator has overall lead

Jude Borres won Week 5 of the annual Grid Quiz college football pick’em contest sponsored by the New Iberia Recreation Department and The Daily Iberian with 16 correct picks in 20 games.

Calvin Landry and David Perez each had 15 correct and Mike Clement, Oswald Decuir, Ellen Carabine, Malise McKenzie, Aubrey Derouen and Doug Hebert each had 14 correct.

Dana Viator leads the overall standings through five weeks with 72 winners correctly picked out of 100 games.

Stephanie Derouen has 71 correct and Pat Thibodeaux, Donald Segura and Pierre Schwing each have 70.

Those with 69 correct include Jacob Daly, April Gachassin, David Perez and Calvin Landry

Evan Hebert, Johnny Wormser, Jude Borres, Aubrey Derouen and Doug Hebert each have 68 correct.

Ninety-two players competed for the week with 105 playing at least once.

