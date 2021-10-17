Borres wins weekly Grid Quiz contest; Viator has overall lead CHRIS LANDRY chris.landry@daily-iberian.com Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Oct 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Jude Borres won Week 5 of the annual Grid Quiz college football pick’em contest sponsored by the New Iberia Recreation Department and The Daily Iberian with 16 correct picks in 20 games.Calvin Landry and David Perez each had 15 correct and Mike Clement, Oswald Decuir, Ellen Carabine, Malise McKenzie, Aubrey Derouen and Doug Hebert each had 14 correct.Dana Viator leads the overall standings through five weeks with 72 winners correctly picked out of 100 games.Stephanie Derouen has 71 correct and Pat Thibodeaux, Donald Segura and Pierre Schwing each have 70.Those with 69 correct include Jacob Daly, April Gachassin, David Perez and Calvin LandryEvan Hebert, Johnny Wormser, Jude Borres, Aubrey Derouen and Doug Hebert each have 68 correct.Ninety-two players competed for the week with 105 playing at least once. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Contest Jude Borres Sport Dana Viator Football Aubrey Derouen Calvin Landry Doug Hebert Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Follow Chris Landry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 17, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Most Popular 3 Things to Know about New Iberia’s inaugural Halloween parade Former Clerk of Court Thibodeaux to begin serving sentence Shreveport man killed in New Orleans days after dream comes true Arrest warrant issued for Shreveport shooting suspect Second arrest made in death of man dumped in Lake Bistineau Delcambre High School announces homecoming court for Oct. 22 game More inclusive, historically accurate tours at Shadows There’s more than tip of the cap for Prados’ squirrel hunting tips Henry Joseph Peltier Jr. Catholic High homecoming court 2021 announced by school iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com