CYPREMORT POINT — While fishing in and around wharves in The Cove, Micah Bonin of Youngsville, formerly of Avery Island, knocked his own 3.40-pound speckled trout off the leaderboard in the annual Cypremort Invitational Fishing Association tournament with a big, beautiful fish he caught Sept. 18.
The 25-year-old diesel mechanic who works offshore didn’t mind because the 5.33-pounder shot into first place and stayed there when the contest ended at 7 p.m. Thursday. No changes were made to the leaderboard since Sept. 20 and that was in the Redfish Division won by Kevin Horton.
Bonin was fishing with his father, Ty Bonin, and Kenny “Baretta” Benoit, both of Avery Island, after a sunrise start out of Quintana Canal Boat Landing in Ty Bonin’s 23-foot long Gaudet aluminum hull, “Bay-Ty.” A few hours later, the younger Bonin, set the hook hard on the biggest speckled trout his dad has seen since the early 2010s. Ty Bonin, CIFA president, thought it was a gafftop catfish the way it stayed down and fought.
Ol’ yellowmouth wasn’t hanging out under or alongside one of the many docks they had fished before it bit a lemonhead Matrix Shad.
“Actually, it was off a dock in the open. It bit like a speckled trout. He felt the tap and popped him,” Ty Bonin said Tuesday night, recalling the events that day.
“When this thing broke water, Baretta jumped up and netted it right away. After that we had some high-fiving going on. Oh, Lord, yeah. I said, ‘Well, it’s definitely first place,’ ” he said, noting the digital scale he had in the boat pegged it at 5.30.
His son waited until the next day to weigh the fish at the tournament’s official weigh station, Dago’s Mobil & Grocery. It bumped Micah Bonin’s 3.40-pounder caught the weeked before out of second place, off the leaderboard (CIFA rules stipulated no more than one fish per angler in the Top 5) in the tournament that began July 10.
The New Iberia Senior High graduate (Class of 2014), part of a hard-fishing circle of saltwater fishing relatives and friends, sure welcomed the bump. First place is worth $500.
“I tell you what, he’s learning. He’s starting to get the feel of it. He’s surely getting good. He’s getting good now,” his father said, proudly.
“Oh, yeah, I was glad for him. Look, I’ve been fishing the last couple days trying to beat him but it didn’t happen. I fished yesterday and the day before yesterday.”
The size of this year’s winning speckled trout impressed the plumber at The McIlhenny Co.
“Hey, I used to catch a lot of 5-, 6-pounders. That’s the biggest one I’ve seen in a while, seven or eight years,” Ty Bonin said.
The Cove’s wharves, he said, generally attract heavy speckled trout.
“You’ve just got to luck off and catch a big one,” he said.
Following his son’s first-place fish in the Speckled Trout Division were a 3.60-pounder caught Aug. 23 by Shane Johnson; 3.38-pounder caught Sept. 12 by Ty Bonin; a 3.02-pounder caught Sept. 17 by Bo Amy, and a 2.94-pounder caught Sept. 20 by Matt Miguez.
Another Avery Island outdoorsman, Kevin Horton, easily took first place in the 2021 CIFA Redfish Division with a 35.54-pound entry. Horton also won the division last year with a 32.14-pounder.
Ty Bonin said about his long-time friend, “Kevin likes them redfish. He stays after them redfish.”
Horton, a facility manager the past 20 years at The McIlhenny Co. on Avery Island, caught the Redfish Division winner on July 11. Ian Broussard, his nephew, who also works at The McIhenny Co. while taking electrical courses at South Louisiana Community College, was his nearest challenger with a second-place 32.88-pounder while fishing Aug. 21 with Horton.
Horton had the redfish to beat for the second straight year.
“It’s not a big deal, to be honest with you. I’d rather see one of my nephews win it,” he said.
At the same time, winning is an accomplishment, he said. Back-to-back wins makes it doubly rewarding.
“They’ve got a lot of good fishermen out there (in the Cypremort Invitational Fishing Association). All them boys can fish,” he said from experience because he started fishing with and against many of them in the old Acadiana Redfish Association when he was 18.
Horton was fishing in his 18-foot Nautic Star with a cousin, Christian Prioux, and Prioux’s son, Nathan Prioux, the day he caught the bull red that stayed atop the leaderboard at Dago’s Mobil & Grocery in Lydia. He took them to one of his favorite areas along Boxcar Reef on the western side of Vermilion Bay.
They all baited up with Carolina-rigged live croakers and one of the many bull reds that bit was the 35.54-pounder. That was exciting but Horton was hoping for more big bites.
“I couldn’t hook them up on a big enough one. We caught plenty. All I did was net fish all day,” he said.
The No. 1 and No.2 redfish on the leaderboard were caught weeks apart from approximately the same area of Boxcar Reef. Broussard’s second-place bull red also bit on a Carolina-rigged live croaker.
“The same thing. That’s pretty much what I fish with,” Horton said.
Horton said his nephew took the lofty runner-up finish in stride.
“He’s kind of seasoned now but he gets excited. He’s a good kid, man, a real good kid,” he said.
Broussard’s 32.14-pound redfish on July 26, 2020, finished third in CIFA. It was caught the same day as his uncle’s 35.54-pound redfish that won the CIFA Redfish Division in 2020.
Following the top two redfish in the standings were Bo Amy’s 31.58-pound entry caught and weighed on Aug. 1; Lorrie Ardoin’s 31.24-pound redfish caught and weighed Sept. 11, and Kenny Dubois’ 31-pounder caught and weighed Sept. 8.
Ardoin had a second-place speckled trout (2.94 pounds) in 2020.