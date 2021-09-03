LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana offensive line’s talent is as immense as it’s impressive size, with the starting quintet averaging 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds and four of the five earning All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2020.
Yet, it may be the bond between right tackle Max Mitchell, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, center Shane Vallot, left guard Ken Marks and left tackle Carlos Rubio that is more impressive.
“We are very much close friends and just not in the starting five,” Rubio said. “We get together and have meals together and get to know each other’s families. Trust is a big part. If you can trust the guy next to you then the sky’s the limit.”
“The brotherhood we have as an offensive line is strong,” Mitchell said. “We are able to lean on each other and push each other. We know what needs to be done and how to get it done.”
Even with the Ragin’ Cajuns returning 20 of 22 starters from a team that won a program record 11 games a season ago, the team’s biggest strength rests in the trenches with its offensive line.
Louisiana finished last season ranked first in the SBC and fifth nationally in in tackles-for-loss allowed (3.64), first in the SBC and seventh nationally in sacks allowed (0.82), helped create running holes for the nation’s 21st ranked rushing offense (213.0 yards per game) and was named a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist for the second-straight season.
“We pride ourselves on being in the trenches,” said seventh-year senior Marks. “That’s where the game is won. That’s what we always say at the beginning of the game. We put a lot on our back as a group and as a unit. The team is going to move as we go. If we are having a bad game then the team will have a bad game. If we have a good game then we are going to be rolling through them.”
“To me and this entire team, the offensive line is the heart and soul of the team,” Vallot added. “Everybody always says it starts in the trenches.”
Ever since fourth-year head coach Billy Napier and former offensive line coach Rob Sale arrived on campus in December of 2018, the offensive line has become a strength of the program.
“I have to give credit to Coach Sale because when he came in that 2018 spring,” Mitchell said. “He really set the precedent of what we did and how we did it. I think that culture he brought has helped develop our unit into what it is.”
The offensive line’s culture proved strong enough in 2020 to overcome having two starters (Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson) drafted into the NFL and dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That culture is having to deal with another departure — as Sale left Louisiana for an NFL assistant job and has been replaced by Jeff Norrid and assistant o-line coach Darnell Stapleton.
“It has been great,” said Mitchell, who earned 2020 All-SBC Second Team honors. “We have built a pretty good relationship this spring. Coach Moore and Stapleton have been great. They split the room kind of like Coach Sale and Coach Looney used to do.”
Unlike last season, the Ragin’ Cajuns o-line has had time to gel and improve with spring football and a traditional fall camp. That has aided them greatly.
“I think as camp went by we got better each day,” Vallot said. “We were kind of struggling a little bit with certain things — technique wise. We could tell as fall camp went by that we improved a lot on technique and fundamentals.”
“The whole system is going to be more efficient,” Mitchell said. “I think guys are just going to be able to run through it. Last summer we had to run through plays over Zoom. I think we will be able to handle things better.”
The o-line group can also handle things well due to its versatility and experience — and none of them have as much as the player nicknamed “grandpa” and “pops” — seventh-year senior Ken Marks.
“If they need someone to talk to they can come talk to me because I’ve been through a lot here,” said Marks, who earned 2020 All-SBC Third Team honors. “Anything that they are going through I have probably already gone through. So I can be a crutch for them to use.”
Whether it is picking Marks’ brain or hanging out with each other, communication is the foundation to what the Ragin’ Cajuns do across the o-line.
“That’s the most important part, making sure our communication is right,” said Torrence, who picked up 2020 All-SBC Second Team honors. “That’s what we’ve been focusing on in our passing game. To make sure we’re communicating well, so we can always be able to adjust to any situation.”
Torrence — who is the largest of the five at 6-5, 332 pounds — spent time taking reps during camp at tackle positions. It was a new but welcomed experience for the Ragin’ Cajun who was selected by ESPN as one of the Top 100 players in the NCAA this season.
“It’s a little different than guard, but I played it in high school,” said Torrence, who earned 2020 All-SBC Second Team Honors. “I like it. I ain’t going to lie. It’s a little different in the stance but when I got a few reps in, it got back to the natural feeling back in high school.”
“We got a bunch of good guys at guard, tackle and center,” said Vallot, who received 2020 All-SBC Third Team honors. “Our rotation is going pretty smoothly. The offensive line is focusing on being great. We are trying to win that thing this year. That’s our goal this year.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns also have plenty of talent on the depth chart, with highly touted freshman Mackey Maillho and former Erath High star Jax Harrington entering the season as backups.
That depth and versatility will be needed in the opener Saturday against the Texas Longhorns.
Napier announced after Wednesday’s practice that Rubio is questionable for the game for an undisclosed lower body injury. That means that Marks will slide over to left tackle while redshirt freshman AJ Gillie will get the start at left guard.
Yet, the mindset shouldn’t change for the o-line.
“You always have the mindset of you never know when your chance is going to come,” Rubio said. “Next guy up. Practice like you are the starter. Practice like your job is not guaranteed. Stay humble and that is how everybody keeps their mindset.
“You’ve got to have faith that the guy next to you is going to get the job done,” Rubio added.