ERATH — Lynkon Romero threw for more than 300 yards and two scores, Christian Pillette caught three passes for 125 yards and a TD and the Erath High School defense held off a second half rally as the Bobcats won their third straight game, 31-24, over North Vermilion Friday.
Erath moves to 3-1 on the season while North Vermilion falls to 0-4.
After a sluggish start that saw the Bobcats drop passes and was held to a field goal in the first quarter, the Bobcats exploded for 21 points in the second quarter as Romero hit two touchdown passes, one of 50 yards to Christian Pillette and a 39 yard pass to Austin Hebert, and a touchdown run on five yards to Trent Bristow as Erath grabbed a 24-3 halftime lead.
“It was a weird first quarter,” Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. “We had some dropped passes, a couple of overthrown passes. I thought that we were in position to put some point up tonight and we didn’t ad that’s kind of frustrating.
“But then I look at the scoreboard and we had 31 and we hadn’t scored 31 all year. It was a learning lesson for us. We’ll go watch the film tomorrow to see why we couldn’t score more points.”
Erath had a comfortable halftime lead, but in the third quarter, North Vermilion stormed back.
The Patriots defense stiffened and forced a couple of Erath punts and the offense finally got on track and scored a couple of touchdowns to cut the lead to 24-17.
“At halftime we told the kids it doesn’t matter what the score is we’ve got to find a way to come together,” NVHS coach Brett Blakey said. “After the game I told them I was proiud of them. They worked their butts off. We fought them to the end.”
The difference in the game came right after that second NVHS score as Erath took possession and Romero hit Pillette for another 50-yard pass play that got the Bobcats into North Vermilion territory. Several plays later, Bristow scored his second touchdown of the night to put Erath back up by two scores, 31-17.
“We hit that deep ball over the middle to make it happen,” LeBlanc said. “We missed Christian for the first couple of games this year and he showed tonight what he can do tonight.
“Lynkon put the ball where a couple of our guys could get it. We may not have played that great according to the stats, but we were able to open it up tonight.”
North Vermilion rallied one more time in the fourth quarter as Isiah Whitlock hit Jag Broussard for a 70-yard touchdown pass to bring the Patriots back to within 7 points at 31-24 but when NVHS got the ball back after an Erath punt, the center snapped the ball over Whitlock’s head and Erath got the ball and converted a third down run to run out the clock and seal the win.
“They executed on a couple of plays and we didn’t,” Blakey said. “That was the difference and that’s just football.”
Erath heads across the Vermilion River Friday to take on Vermilion Catholic as the Bobcats look to make it four straight wins after an opening week loss to Loreauville.
“We’re going to work hard, correct some mistakes and work on winning the next game,” LeBlanc said. “Hopefully we can string a few more of these wins together.”