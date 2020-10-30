Bobcats to face tough Ascension Catholic team

ERATH — After losing a 30-25 heartbreaker last week at Kaplan, the Erath Bobcats look to get back in the win column Friday at Ascension Catholic.
Erath (1-2 overall, 0-1 in District 6-3A) travels to Donaldsonville to challenge the Bulldogs (3-0), who are ranked No. 6 in Class A.
“Ascension Catholic is very athletic with some big kids,” Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc said. “One of their defensive ends (J’Mond Tapp) is a four-star recruit with 10 scholarship offers and half of them are from SEC schools.”
Tapp, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior, is the state’s No. 7 prospect and the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the nation.
He reports offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Washington State and Baylor and others.
On offense, the Bulldogs have the Baton Rouge area’s No. 4 rusher among small schools in Khai Prean (22-343, 8 TDs).
“We have every intention of giving them a good game,” said LeBlanc, whose team has dropped two straight after a 56-6 rout of Morgan City in Week 1.
“The Kaplan game was a tough one to lose. We had a touchdown pass called back in the third quarter on a holding call.
“Then, at the end of the game, we recovered what we saw as a fumble, but there was possibly an inadvertent whistle that blew the play dead. We never did get a good explanation about what happened.”
The Bobcats have been using two quarterbacks. Gabe Primeaux, the starter, is 23-of-48 for 310 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Freshman Lynkon Romero is 21-of-30 for 310 yards with four TDs and one interception.
“When you look at last week’s stats, it looks like the freshman outperformed (Primeaux), but when you look at the film, that’s not necessarily the case,” LeBlanc said. “Gabe had four dropped passes, including a touchdown. He had the touchdown pass that was negated because of the holding call, and on another play, the ball hit the wideout in the helmet.”
LeBlanc plans to continue using both quarterbacks, which will also allow Primeaux to keep fresh legs for his duties in the secondary.
“We’ll go with the hot hand,” the Erath coach said. “Gabe is a starting safety and has played well on both sides of the ball.”
Tailback Trent Bristo is 15th among area rushers with 293 yards on 50 carries. David Richard is 11th in receiving with 11 catches for 231 yards and three TDs. Austin Hebert has grabbed 11 passes for 117 yards and two scores.