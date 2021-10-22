Bobcats, Tigers face off with district lead on line

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High plays host to Erath tonight in a District 6-3A showdown.
Last week, the Tigers (5-2, 2-0) put together perhaps their best game of the season in a 44-12 dismantling of Kaplan.
Quarterback Tanner Harrison rushed for 177 yards and a TD on only four carries. The senior was 5 of 6 passing for 112 yards and two TDs.
“We finally played a complete game for four quarters,” DeRouen said. “We did a lot of things right, obviously. I can tell you that we’re finally starting to get healthy. We’re starting to feel good about ourselves. Hopefully we can continue that.”
Harrison has 1,125 yards of total offense with 14 touchdowns.
“We’ve been expecting that from Tanner,” DeRouen said. “The offensive line did a good job where he could show off his talents. Other than the Carencro game, he’s played great. He had some mishaps in that game, but he was running for his life. Against Kaplan, he was more comfortable and more settled.”
Cullen Charles (2-75, TD) led the receiving corps with Harvey Broussard and Kyrin LeBlanc each catching a TD.
“We didn’t throw it much and it was all early,” DeRouen said. “Once we got up big, we worked the clock by running the ball. Tanner is capable of throwing it. He made some good reads and did some really good things.”
Erath (6-1, 1-0) has won six in a row after a Week 1 loss to Loreauville.
“They’re a scrappy bunch,” DeRouen said. “They find a way to win, and that’s scary for us. They’re never out of a game. They may get down, but they never feel like they’re out of it.”
The EHS offense is directed by sophomore quarterback Lynkon Romero (1,478 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INT). Trent Bristo (74-334, 4 TDs) paces the ground attack, which is supplanted by receivers Christian Pillette (17-466, 4 TDs), Coy Broussard (28-318, 4 TDs), Austin Hebert (18-309, 3 TDs) and David Richard (12-178, 4 TDs).
“Romero throws the ball well,” DeRouen said. “Hopefully our defensive backs can rise to the occasion. They have to step up to the task at hand. We feel like we have some good players back there. A lot of teams we’ve faced run the ball. Our secondary hasn’t been tested much. (Friday) night, we know they’ll be tested.”
The SMSH secondary includes Mandrel Butler, Delian Mallery, Jaylin Clay and Karon Jeanlouis.
“Clay is a free safety,” DeRouen said. “He’s been coming along nicely. Mallery is only a sophomore, but he’s really been playing well.”
“We’ve prepared very well for Erath,” Jeanlouis said. “They’re one of the better passing teams we’ve faced, but we’ve done well against good competition. It should be a good game.”