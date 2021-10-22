Bobcats, Tigers face off with district lead on line

Put simply, the stakes are high tonight as the Erath Bobcats head on the road to face St. Martinville Senior High in a key District 6-3A contest which will go a long way to determining not only the district title but determine each team’s slot in the Class 3A playoffs when the brackets are released in three weeks,
Erath (6-1, 1-0 district) needs the win to stay unbeaten in district play and at the same time, boost up the power rankings to try and crack the top 8 and be in line for two home playoff games.
A Bobcats win would move EHS to 2-0 in district with district games left against Crowley and Abbeville. Erath would be heavily favored against Crowley and a win over rival Abbeville would give the Bobcats its first outright district title since 2005. Erath shared a district title with Kaplan and SMSH in 2019.
St. Martinville (5-2, 2-0) needs the win to move to 3-0 in district and would clinch no worse than a share of the district title with one district game left against Crowley and the Tigers would be heavily favored over the Gents in that game. St. Martinville has one non-district game left as well against Teurlings.
At ninth in the power rankings, a win over the Bobcats likely boosts SMSH over Patterson and into the top 8 where the Tigers would be in line for two home playoff games.
“It’s definitely a big game,” Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. “But we’re not treating this as bigger than any other game that we’ve played this year.
“We’re taking everything one game at a time and we’re practiced that way all week. We want to make sure that we are ready for this game and then we’ll worry about the next game next week.”
Erath enters the game on a big win streak. After dropping the season opener to Loreauville, the Bobcats have run off six straight wins. During that streak, Erath has averaged just over 31 points per game, not scoring less than 28 points in a single game during that run.
“Our players have found their roles and our coaches have been able to put them into spots where they can use their talents,” LeBlanc said.
Pulling the trigger for Erath is quarterback Lynkon Romero, who has throws for 1,478 yards and 16 touchdowns and only six interceptions and is 12th among the statewide leaders in passing.
Coy Broussard is the leading receiver for the Bobcats with 28 catches for 318 yards.
Leading the way for SMSH is quarterback Tanner Harrison with running back Steven Blanco and receiver Harvey Broussard.
“Harrison is dangerous,” LeBlanc said. “We’re going to have to find a way to contain him so he doesn’t hurt us with his running.”
The Tigers’ offense has also been on a roll having scored 20 or more points in five games, including 44 points last week in a win over Kaplan. The only times SMSH has been held under 20 points was a forfeit win over Breaux Bridge and 12 points the team scored in a loss to Carencro, a top 10 team in Class 4A.
“We have to play well in every game we play,” LeBlanc said. “But we’re really going to have to play well Friday night to have a chance against them.”