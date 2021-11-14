Bobcats run out of time after missing early chances

ERATH — All Erath needed was one more possession and another trick play or two might have been the difference.
Trailing 34-22 with just over four minutes left in the game, Erath head coach, Eric LeBlanc, who said that he came into the game with a bag full of trick plays, unleashed one against Wossman in Friday’s Class 3A first round playoff game.
Erath quarterback Lynkon Romero threw the ball to David Richard, who then flipped the ball back to a trailing Christian Pillette, the old ‘hook-and-lateral’ play, and Pillette raced by the Wossman defenders and into the end zone to complete the 45-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 34-29.
But the Bobcats couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick and the visiting Wildcats ran out the clock to pull off the upset win.
“I came into the game with four or five trick plays to run,” LeBlanc said. “And I still had two or three left, if I could have had one more possession.”
While LeBlanc was hoping for one more possession, there were way too many possessions during the game that came up empty for the 15th seeded Bobcats against the 18th seeded Wildcats.
Erath had four possessions that were stopped inside the Wossman 20-yard line which resulted in zero points for the Bobcats.
“I’ll be honest with you. I don’t know exactly how many yards we had on offense, but it was the most we had all year,” LeBlanc said. “We were stopped three or four times in the red zone tonight and we didn’t finish.
“We needed to finish those drives and it cost us in the end.”
The result of those missed opportunities was that Wossman was able to build a 34-16 halftime lead over Erath, thanks to the efforts of 6-foot-5 Wossman receiver Patrick Williams, who had three touchdown catches in the first half.
“He was taller than our defensive backs,” LeBlanc said. “We had good coverage, he just went up and out-heighted them.”
Williams had touchdown receptions of 65, 12 and 8 yards in the first half for the Wildcats as they built an 18-point lead.
“Our quarterback and our receivers were on the same page tonight,” Wossman coach Maurice Pollard said. “We were able to get a couple of scores and a couple of stops on defense.”
In the second half though, Erath rallied.
“We made some adjustments at halftime on both offense and defense,” LeBlanc said. “And it made a difference.”
Erath got two second half touchdowns on offense and stopped Wossman on defense and the Bobcats were able to cut the lead to 5 points after the razzle-dazzle play but never had a chance to get closer.
EHS finished the season 7-4. Wossman plays host to No. 2 seed Abbeville in the second round.
“It was a great year for us,” LeBlanc said. “Our seniors led us and we did a lot more than many people expected we would do.”