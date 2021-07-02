ERATH — Following a 2020 season in which the Erath Bobcats were led by an experienced group of linemen, coach Eric LeBlanc expects his offensive skill players and defensive secondary to stand out this fall.
It all starts at quarterback, where 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore Lynkon Romero returns to his starting spot.
“Last year, as a freshman, he started the second half of the year,” LeBlanc said. “He can throw the ball. The biggest thing right now is touch. He’s still learning the offense.
“He’s trying to find the timing on his routes and the touch, but he understands things. He’s a coachable kid. As a sophomore, he’s well advanced compared to where we’ve been in the past at this juncture.”
Romero passed for 475 yards and five TDs in five regular season games. In Week 4 vs. Kaplan, he completed 14 of 17 attempts for 191 yards.
On Monday at the Quick Slants 7-on-7 at St. Thomas More, Romero led the Bobcats to a win over Catholic High in the first game of pool play.
“He looked good in the first game,” LeBlanc said on Monday. “He missed a couple of balls early. He hit the big one at the end right there. I think he’s doing good. He’s progressing. He’s going to be the guy for us.”
Romero will be throwing the ball to an experienced group of receivers led by David Richard.
“We have a couple of receivers coming back,” LeBlanc said. “David Richard is one. He caught a touchdown just now. He was our leading receiver last year. He’ll be back.
“And then Christian Pillette will be one of our slots. He’s a sophomore, a really athletic kid. We have a starting running back coming back in Trent Bristo, and then we have another starting wideout returning in Austin Hebert. He’s a shorter guy, but he has some wheels.”
Richard caught 16 passes for 270 yards and three TDs in 2020. Hebert added 15 receptions for 161 yards and two scores, and Bristo (94-569, 5 TDs) led the team in rushing.
“Our strength last year was in the trenches,” LeBlanc said. “We graduated four starters on the offensive line, four starters on the defensive line, and three or four more guys who were backups.
“We’re having to replace four spots, but I think we have the right guys for the job. Our junior varsity guys stepped up and took ownership. We’ll even have some freshmen and sophomores in the battle for offensive line spots.”
The secondary is well-stocked with only one new starter.
“We’ll probably have a sophomore starting at safety in Brayden Landry,” LeBlanc said. “Four out of five in the secondary return. We feel that’s our strength, along with the skill guys on offense.
“If we can get the defensive line going, I think that will be the key to us winning some games. Our defensive MVP from last year, Logan Lemaire, is coming back. He’s a big kid. He’s probably 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, and is the defensive captain.”
LeBlanc said there is a great deal of optimism surrounding the program.
“We changed up our defensive schemes so we can try to take advantage of what we do well,” he said. “I think the guys, with where we have them, are going to do a great job. Like a lot of people, I think we’re better than we were last year at the time, because we were sitting around doing nothing then due to COVID-19.
“The feeling around the weight room, field and town is that we have the chance to do something special. I feel the same way. We just have to continue to lock in, hold each accountable and make it happen.”